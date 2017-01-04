We chat to the endlessly inspirational Canadian astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield ahead of his visit to Bristol Hippodrome

“You’d like it, you should try it,” says highly decorated fighter pilot, engineer and astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield of the “magnificent, overwhelmingly beautiful human experience” that is striding out into space, and as we immediately check our diaries for our next available Saturday afternoon, he takes us back to where his interest in the cosmos began – the moments that triggered his incredible career trajectory, resulting in the kind of résumé a Canadian boy growing up on a corn farm would usually only dream of.

“I was always curious about how things worked,” Chris explains from his cabin in southern Ontario, where he’s hanging out with the family pooch when we call from across the pond. “As a child I loved the fantasy side of science fiction – comic books, the real imagination-bending side of all the things that might be possible. I liked reading Arthur C Clarke and Edgar Rice Burroughs, and about the adventures of space heroes and super heroes; even Superman came from another planet. And then came Star Trek and 2001: A Space Odyssey – they were very much laying the groundwork and opening the mental possibilities for me.”

Image © CSA/NASA

Then, in the late ’60s, there was the ‘Space Race’ – the peak of which came, of course, on 20 July 1969, when Aldrin and Armstrong walked on the Moon. “For me, that night was definitive,” remembers Chris. “That was the day that I decided: that’s what I want to do when I grow up. It was knowing that could actually happen – the tying of the fantasy of all the things I’d been reading, with the reality of what those astronauts were actually doing. It was pivotal to what I chose to do later in life – a direct result of that sequence of events.”

Direct yet far from immediate, given the long, complex and intense journey it would take before he would leave the Earth’s atmosphere for the very first time – an experience reserved only for the most mentally, physically and intellectually strong.

“The decades of preparation are absolutely necessary because it’s an enormous responsibility and a huge amount of work,” says Chris. “The spaceships don’t fly themselves so the amount of training required is staggering, right from when I first learned to fly as a teenager, through to studying at the different universities I went to, training as a fighter pilot, going to test pilot school, and then finally the years training as an astronaut. When you’re up there, you have thousands of people telling you what to do next and your schedule is organised in five-minute increments by people at five different mission controls around the world, so there’s an enormously detailed schedule moving unendingly across your screen and every five minutes it tells you what you’re doing, for six months!”

The Apollo 11 lunar landing in 1969 was a defining moment for Chris, image © NASA

“It actually takes about nine minutes to leave the atmosphere, from sitting on your back on the launchpad until you’ve successfully navigated and survived your way through launch and got yourselves up to 25 times the speed of sound, around 17,500 miles per hour,” continues Chris. “It’s extremely physically arduous and if you didn’t train for it, I think you’d just be overwhelmed by the physical experience. It’s so powerful – you’re in the jaws of this enormous beast that is trying to shake you to death and, meanwhile, you have to operate at extremely high efficiency, so it’s a lifetime of preparation. Otherwise there’s no way you could focus and mentally detach yourself enough to do what you need to do.”

“But then, when the engines shut off, you are instantaneously in a new world. It is so magically different. It’s like if some great animal was jumping up and down on you, shaking and slapping you, and punishing you physically, as you were writing the hardest test of your life, and then suddenly they threw you off a cliff. It’s that immediate – peaceful and silent, and the vast majority of the danger is over. And suddenly you’re weightless. It’s an almost comically abrupt transition. There is a definite period of adaptation that goes on.”

“When the engines shut off, you are instantaneously in a new world”, image © Hadfield/Macmillan

Second that emotion

It’s beyond comprehension – we can only imagine there’d be uncontrollable tears of terror, relief, joy and ecstasy involved at each stage respectively. Although, having seen a YouTube video of Chris demonstrating what happens to tears in a zero gravity environment (they gather in a mass around the eyes rather than falling), that really wouldn’t be practical.

“Your emotions sort of get trapped in time behind you – there’s so much happening so fast that you just have to stiff-arm them and put them at bay, then work out later what it actually meant to you. When we docked with the Russian space station on my first space flight, I had a camera running in the corner of the room – it was intriguing to see how it took two or three minutes before one of us said out loud, ‘Hey, we actually did it!’ And then we physically celebrated and slapped each other on the back. I think your emotions have to be put in second or third place just to be able to do what you’re doing.”

Watching a bubble of water float on the International Space Station, image © CSA/NASA

So it’s possibly not for everyone, then – despite the Russian Space Agency having already experimented with space tourism. “Well it’s still incredibly expensive because it’s in its infancy, and still very dangerous, but it’s what Sir Richard Branson is working on, and Jeff Bezos too,” says Chris. “When you’re riding with British Airways and it’s bad weather, the people up front are working hard and concentrating which allows the people in the back to sit and relax and sip their coffee, so I think that transition will happen in space flight aswell – we just haven’t invented all of the technology that allows it to work yet.”

But plenty of technology has been invented to change the experience of space travel, and not just for those up in orbit. Chris became a household name after using social media to document his time in space and make the unreported details of even the smallest of his experiences accessible to all.

“I think people can only make their decisions based on the things they know exist,” he muses. “So if you’re a school child trying to think about what you might do in life, if you don’t know something exists, you will never try and turn yourself into someone who can do that. There are so many different things we can choose to do as a civilisation, country, city or species. Should we focus on playing football? Having good sewer or rail systems? How do we apportion all the different things that we think are worth doing as part of an organised society? And exploration and research and development are always part of that.”

Chris documented life in space using social media, making him a household name and helping to inspire young people all over the world, video © Canadian Space Agency

“But people need to feel aware, and therefore inspired. Some of the most inspiring things we do are way over the edge of normal society and push people to the limits of their abilities, and if you are someone who is doing one of those new, complex, interesting activities, it’s important to do it as well as you possibly can, and share the experience so other people can be inspired to do something different with their lives.

“It’s like climbing Everest – it’s on the edge of society but at the same time inspires people to change who they are, or push themselves to the limit in a way they might otherwise never have. The results are measurable sometimes – when we came back from my third space flight, they had discussed my flight and the impact it had on the youth, in Irish parliament, and there was a measurable change in the number of students who came out of high school the following year, and went into science and math programmes at university, because of our ability to successfully share our experience.”

It took Chris years of training to get to this point, and he hopes to encourage others to pursue their dream careers, image © CSA/NASA

Space Oddity

Then, of course, Chris made a big impact with his 2013 David Bowie cover – the video for which went viral across the planet, with its intriguing juxtaposition of fantasy and reality, past and future, art and science. “I’ve always been a musician,” he explains. “And there have been guitars on space stations since the 1970s – the Russians had one on their early stations and transferred it to Mir, and when I was there in 1995, that guitar was there. In fact, I also brought a guitar up to Mir that’s now in the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa.

“So music on board a space ship was nothing new, and lots of astronauts play and sing, but my brother and I had written a Christmas carol called Jewel in the Night and when I released it just prior to Christmas 2013 and my son Evan put it on Soundcloud, a lot of people suddenly realised there was someone up off the Earth, recording music, and started asking for me to do Space Oddity.

“I’d never covered Bowie – he’s just not the type of guy that you cover. He’s a terrific original artist and musician. So I dismissed the idea. But Evan was insistent, and pointed out that it would have a big potential impact and I’d be doing it for other people, not me. So I did a quick version to satisfy him more than anything – he’d rewritten the words so the astronaut didn’t die in the song, which seemed like a nice, important change…”

Chris covered the late David Bowie’s famous track ‘Space Oddity’ in 2013, video © Chris Hadfield

“Of course, Bowie had written that song prior to the Moon landing – just after Space Odyssey came out but before Apollo 11,” Chris adds. “He was just out of his teens I think, and was guessing completely as to what space flight was going to be like. So it didn’t hurt to update the words a little bit, with some of the things that had changed since then, but what really convinced me was – when I listened to my vocal recording – how it sounded more poignant, more haunting, more applicable than I expected it to. I thought; ‘Maybe this is worth doing’ so I put the guitar underneath then enlisted a friend named Emm Gryner, who used to be a singer in Bowie’s band in the late ’90s, and she did that beautiful piano intro.

“Once we had the instrumental track back up on the space station, I redid my vocals – and when we sent it to Bowie, he loved it. But then my son weighed back in and said, ‘Dad, you have to make a video’. By this time I was commander of the space station, so I was awfully busy up there, but one Saturday I floated around for an hour or two and made all the raw video and sent it down to my son to edit down.”

“Meanwhile, we had a serious problem up on the space station with an ammonia leak and had to do an emergency space walk so we ended up getting it done just in time. Evan released it the day before I came home and the impact was huge – hundreds of millions of people have seen that video. I think it feeds back to the idea of people seeing space exploration more realistically, for what it is. It isn’t some strange, weird, esoteric, fringe thing, it’s just people, living in a different place with culture and art and a reinterpretation and understanding of who we are. A lot of people who didn’t even know the space station existed, suddenly knew about it because of the Space Oddity cover. So I’ve been pretty amazed by the impact.”

Alone in the universe

So, Chris is now part of cultural history as well as a major scientific pioneer – oh, and the first Canadian ever to step outside of a spacecraft while in orbit. Can he even put into words what that feels like?

“We don’t go outside lightly, only when we truly have to – when we can’t fix something robotically or if it’s something that requires human ingenuity or dexterity – because the risk is so much higher. But the physical, human experience is so much richer – it’s the difference between staying indoors and going outdoors. Or driving in a car versus hanging off a cliff – you may be quite physically close to something but the experience of being among it is so much more visceral. I was lucky enough to do two space walks, and it’s incredible to be clinging to the outside of a spaceship, with the world turning next to you and the entire universe around you, and an infinite, bottomless silence beyond.”

“We don’t go outside lightly, only when we truly have to…because the risk is so much higher”, image © Chris Hadfield/NASA

We’re speechless at the very thought of it. As for future explorations, it sounds like ‘retiree’ Chris has more than enough to keep him busy… “I still explore everyday – I mean, exploration is just answering the questions in your own mind. I have a granddaughter who’s 15 months and she’s an explorer, beyond belief – using her new-found ability to walk on her sturdy little legs and investigating the universe around her to try and explain it to herself.”

“I’m 57 but I don’t see myself as any different. I know certain things but the number of things I don’t know is endless. I’m constantly curious about everything around me – I was recently in the high Arctic as part of an expedition almost to the North Pole. We went to 81.5 degrees north, way up the Canadian Archipelago – that was fascinating. I had read about it and seen pictures but the actual exploration and your subliminal comprehension of it is different. That’s true of everything so I try and constantly challenge myself, and to be dissatisfied with my ability to fully understand or do things. Life is really nothing but continuous explorations, whether it’s on the surface of the Earth or the depths of the ocean, orbiting the planet or all the way out beyond the edge of the solar system.”

The Richat Structure in Mauritania, also known as the Eye of the Sahara, as seen from the International Space Station, image © CSA/NASA

“As for what will I be doing in 2017 – apart from going to Bristol? I’m very much looking forward to that – it’ll be a fascinating opportunity to look back, look around and look forward, and interact with the audience with images, ideas and a little music. But let’s see: lots of travel as usual, I’ll be doing my one-man speaking tour across Australia; hosting a few TV shows which is new for me; it’s the 150th anniversary of Canada this year so there are multiple events going on for that; and its the 100th anniversary of some significant events in World War One so I may be over in Belgium and France then.

“I also teach at university and that’s a constant rediscovery; and I fly, so I’d like to do more of that. It’s all one big continuous tapestry. A balance of observing the world, trying to see parts of it that I haven’t seen, thinking about what they mean to me, and then sharing those ideas, whether it’s teaching at my university or giving lectures around the world. We’ve also just released my third book, and are starting the fourth, and I’ll be writing some music too.” So, not much then – bit of a lazy year, some might say. Boy, does this guy make us feel like under-achievers…

Colonel Chris Hadfield will be appearing at Bristol Hippodrome on 18 January at 7.30pm; atgtickets.com