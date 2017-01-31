Clifton’s newest venue, the Spire Coffee Shop, was opened on Saturday 28 January by the Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees

Set in the spectacular, soaring interior of Christ Church Clifton, the Spire Coffee Shop aims to offer the very best of welcomes in Clifton and to create a place where all ages can come to enjoy good coffee and the unique atmosphere.

To mark the Grand Opening on Saturday, there was live music, featuring instrumental and barber shop arrangements; an art exhibition including work by Ralph Mann, Mark Orriss, Paul Belton and prisoners working with the charity Prodigal Arts; and a cake baking competition. After judging, the cakes were gladly eaten by customers at the Spire Coffee Shop with their coffee!

Mayor Marvin Rees cuts the ribbon © Paul Langham

Because of the majestic size of the building, the Spire Coffee Shop is able to meet the needs of a wide-range of customers. There’s room for buggies, a designated children’s play space, comfy sofas for those who want to relax and chat, free wi-fi, and quieter corners for those who seek an escape from the hubbub of the Village.

Amazing cakes © Paul Langham

“The Spire Coffee Shop offers a very warm welcome to everyone, whether local resident or visitor to Bristol,” says Rev’d Paul Langham, Vicar of Christ Church. “We are blessed to have such a beautiful historic building in the lovely setting of Christ Church Green, so close to the Clifton shops – and want to enable more people to enjoy this friendly, tranquil and relaxing haven. We look forward to welcoming you.”



The Spire Coffee Shop, which takes its name from the tall spire that towers above it, offers freshly made Lavazza coffee, a range of teas and delicious cakes.

Normal opening times are Mondays to Saturday 9am – 1pm, except on Wednesdays when the Coffee Shop is closed.

All images © Paul Langham