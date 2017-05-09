St Pauls Carnival has announced plans for a 50th anniversary celebration in 2018 with support from Bristol City Council & Arts Council England

Community events, fundraising activities and history projects will start the countdown for next year’s landmark St Pauls Carnival event, which is known for its vibrant celebration of diversity in the city.

Following the extensive work of members of the local community, organisations, Bristol City Council and Arts Council England, the new St Pauls Carnival Community Interest Company (CIC) has created a sustainable plan for the festival going forward into its anniversary year, with activities beginning in July to set the tone for this cherished and iconic event.

The revived St Pauls Carnival will represent the best of African Caribbean culture, as well as the immense diversity, creativity and vibrancy of its home city, Bristol.

“It has been a long time in the making but we are so pleased to be announcing the return of St Pauls Carnival,” says Apuuli, Chair of St Pauls Carnival CIC. “I know how carnival influenced my sense of identity growing up and I want my children and future generations to be able to share in that experience too.

“In 2018 we will deliver a carnival which returns to its roots and does justice to carnival’s rich history, in a way that is safe and family-friendly. This year we are keen to work with local people and partners to run smaller scale, warm-up activities, particularly focused on children, young people and families.”

The new non-executive and voluntary board of St Pauls Carnival includes a wide range of skills and backgrounds, all sharing their passion for carnival and its place in Bristol’s musical and cultural heritage. The CIC’s vision is to develop a sustainable funding model for St Pauls Carnival, starting with delivering an outstanding celebration of African Caribbean culture with a unique Bristol touch for the 50th anniversary in 2018 and continuing for many years afterwards. The event is supported and funded by Bristol City Council and Arts Council England.

Smaller, family-friendly activities will take place during the carnival

The team are now inviting all members of the public interested in getting involved with St Pauls Carnival to get in touch with ideas for volunteering, performing and community engagement ideas.

Cllr Carole Johnson, Director, St Pauls Carnival CIC commented;

“St Pauls Carnival was created to bring sunshine to the streets of Bristol and 50 years later it is as much-loved as ever. We want to harness the positivity and passion from everyone wanting to get involved with carnival and really encourage anyone interested to get in touch via our new social channels, website or to come along to our planning event in St Pauls to meet the board and share ideas.”

To find out more or get involved contact: admin@stpaulscarnival.org.uk or follow on Twitter @StPaulsCRNVL, on Instagram @StPaulsCRNVL and @ StPaulsCRNVL on Facebook