A week after balloons soared above Bristol at the International Balloon Fiesta, girls at Badminton School followed suit, flying high after celebrating another year of A Level success with 61% of all grades awarded being A*- A and 84% at A*- B.

The achievement doesn’t stop there as 100% of girls offered conditional places at Oxbridge have successfully secured their places and will go onto read a diverse range of subjects including Law, Medicine, Architecture, Natural Sciences and Fine Art at the world class universities. Of the Oxbridge seven, four of the girls are from Bristol, including Mollie from Backwell who joined Badminton in Year 12 and achieved 4 A*s in Biology, Chemistry, German and Maths.

Mollie starts her course in Natural Science at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge in September and commented; “I’m so excited to get started and so relieved all the hard work paid off! I’ve had such a fun two years at Badminton and I didn’t think A Levels were meant to be fun! When you love a subject as much as I love science, it’s great to be able to take it further and have so many opportunities to get a wider appreciation for the subject open to you, like I have at Badminton. I got a real taste of life at Cambridge when I had my interview and I’m so happy that’s now going to be a reality”.

Success in STEM continues to rise at Badminton with 100% of Medics securing their university places for a fourth year running. Mr Dalley, Director of Studies comments: “In the face of more rigorous reformed A Levels and press commentary on the toughening up of A Level marking, it is really pleasing to see such strong results and so many individual success stories.”

Mrs Tear, Headmistress at Badminton School commented: “my immense pride in all the girls’ achievements at Badminton is unwavering and this year is no different; the Class of 2017 have been rightfully rewarded for their hard work. Nothing makes me happier than to see the eclectic mix of subjects our girls go onto study and I thank their teachers and the pastoral staff at Badminton for their dedication to ensuring each and every one of our girls discovers and excels in her individual ambition”.

