Bristol Symphony Orchestra is supporting St Peter’s Hospice Room to Care Appeal by putting on two orchestral concerts, as well as the whole orchestra joining in the St Peter’s Hospice ‘Lose the Booze’ campaign in January.

St Peter’s Hospice Room to Care Appeal hopes to fund a complete redesign and rebuild of the Bristol hospice, in order to significantly extend the building, as well as to meet more acute clinical needs and respond to changes in palliative care to make the stay more comfortable for patients, families and friends. There is currently still £1.17 million that needs to be raised in order for the hospice to make these crucial changes.

The 70-strong orchestra will be ditching the drink for a month in January in order to raise funds for this cause.

St Peter’s Hospice is Bristol’s only adult hospice caring for local people with life-limiting illnesses. All of the hospice’s services are free of charge, but it costs around £20,000 a day to provide this care.

The orchestra needs your help. Please donate by going to the BSO’s Just Giving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/bristolsymphonyorchestra or you can text 70070 and using the code BRS099 to donate by your mobile.

Visit: bristolsymphonyorchestra.com/lose-the-booze to find out more