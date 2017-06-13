Heading to Glastonbury this year? Clarks Village has put together their top tips and advice for last-minute purchases, mid-festival emergency supplies and post-Glasto pick-me-ups…

Before you head off:

In advance of the festival or whilst en-route, don’t forget to stop by at Clarks Village to get your essentials and last-minute goodies for the week. Our checklist includes:

Tent, sleeping bag and all your campaign essentials – grab a bargain at Mountain Warehouse or Trespass

Waterproof jacket (because, you know, we are in England after all) – Tog 24 stock some of our favourites, for all your festival crew

Wellies, for jumping puddles, keeping your feet dry or simply to achieve the full festival look – Joules and Seasalt have these down to a tee, whatever your taste this year

Festival chic graphic tees, shorts and skirts – head to Vans and White Stuff for the latest fashion must-haves

Flowery headbands, hair accessories and glitter make up – Claire’s Accessories is a must for an array of colours, styles and sparkle

Hand sanitiser is a must (and the more the better!) – The Body Shop is fully stocked for the festival season, so look no further

Phone charger/power pack is a must (and possibly top of your list – Facebook and Instagram want to be kept updated!) – so make sure you visit RED5 for the latest gadgets, even in funky unicorn designs for those already in the festival zone

Luggage for all your worldly goods (whilst at the festival) – stop by at IT Luggage and Samsonite before you head off

Mid-week emergencies:

Just 15 minutes from the site, Clarks Village is your go-to shopping outlet for mid-festival emergencies, because you’ll (definitely) need to stock up or buy those bits you forgot! Our go-to buys include:

An extra pair of socks (or two) – if it rains, it’ll be a tad muddy, so head over to M&S Outlet or Trespass to keep your feet happy

Chances are, you may well lose, break, or even give away your sunnies – so pay a quick visit to the Sunglasses Hut and replace your much-needed sunglasses

Need new shoes or trainers? You won’t be the first (or last) so visit ASICS, Sketchers or Vans for a new pair to love (or lose)

Your chocolate fix – don’t forget to stop by Lindt, Cadbury or Thornton’s for a selection of the best chocolates mid-week and indulge, even just for 10 minutes

A real coffee – before you leave, pop to Costa, Caffé Nero or Pret for a recharge and enjoy the moment (whilst it lasts)

Don’t forget to treat yourself before you leave…

The home straight:

After a week of fun, music, lack of sleep and the best memories with your mates, it’s time to head home. But don’t forget to pop in as you drive past, to stock up:

Shower gel, bubble bath and all other luxury bathing products (because you definitely deserve it) – head straight to Molton Brown, do not deviate, do not pass go, do not collect £200 pounds…

Fresh, clean clothes – we don’t blame you for wanting to change as quickly as possible, so once you’ve purchased your luxury shower products, head to any fashion store and replenish your wardrobe, including Ben Sherman, GAP, Seasalt Cornwall and Sugarhill Boutique for stylish Summer offerings

A super soft, head-sinking-instantly pillow – sleep is certainly not overrated, so drop into Tempur and pick up the squishiest, dreamiest pillow you’ve ever laid your head on and relax

Need a quick refuel – stop for an hour and savour the peace at GBK or Frankie and Benny’s, we won’t judge you, and we will serve you super-fast

Another real coffee – it’s ok for it to include extra shots, and let’s face it, you probably need it, so head back to Costa, Caffé Nero or Pret before you leave and head for bed

Clarks Village will be open as usual throughout Glastonbury Festival. Please be aware that traffic may be slightly heavier than usual – please be patient and we promise, it’s worth the wait. Happy Festivalling!

