Pressed, blended and bottled at Myrtle Farm, Thatchers uses the finest bittersweet apples from the previous year’s harvest in its Vintage cider, to create a classic cider that is deep in flavour yet light in colour.

Thatchers Vintage is a rich, medium dry 7.4% cider, rounded off with a crisp sparkle. Matured in Thatchers oak vats, all the craftsmanship of four generations of cidermaking at Myrtle Farm has been poured into Thatchers Vintage.

The 2016 Thatchers Vintage has been given a new label, aiming to broaden the appeal of the traditional cider and tap into the new generation of cider consumers. The new packaging focusses on the authentic family story that Vintage has to tell with Thatchers’ founder, William, featured on the neck label.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cidermaker says, “We believe the future of the cider market lies firmly with great quality, apple cider. It’s therefore important to introduce classic ciders such as our Vintage Cider, to new cider drinkers, who we know really respect the values of heritage and provenance.

“We’re really proud of our cidermaking heritage and it’s a privilege to bring our style of Somerset cider to people throughout the UK.”

The appeal of Thatchers range of ciders, including its recent new 330ml cans Barrel Roller and Leaf Twister, is growing throughout the UK, as customers turn to the character and quality that comes from four generations of family cidermaking at Myrtle Farm.

National retailers are reflecting this in their 2017 cider selections. Tesco has recently increased its range of Thatchers ciders nationally across Thatchers Gold, Haze and Vintage, and the Coop is stocking Gold in cans nationally for the first time, together with Thatchers Vintage and Katy.