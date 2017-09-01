98 Mina Road, St Werburghs, Bristol BS2 9XW

Tel: 0117 914 1321

Web: thecauldron.restaurant

The Cauldron is unique in that it doesn’t cook on gas or electricity, instead using wood-fired ovens and big, cast iron cauldrons. Everything is handmade and ethically sourced, with many of the ingredients coming from within walking distance of the restaurant. The Cauldron’s menus – equally appealing to vegans or committed carnivores – range from a charcoal-cooked full English breakfast to a short but impressive list of dinnertime dishes. Creative plates include exciting, colourful salads, charcoal-grilled jerk aubergine and, for pudding, personally we’re intrigued by the lemon jelly and lime curd with cookie dough and pink sherbet meringue. No wonder The Guardian gave this independent gem a rave review…