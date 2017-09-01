Tel: 07534 391992

Web: thecolombiancompany.com

Raised surrounded by coffee farms in Colombia, company founder Jhampoll Gutierrez Gomez moved to Bath many years ago before establishing his business, which celebrates the very best of Colombian produce. He imports speciality green coffee beans from small farms who struggle to compete with larger, industrial scale farms. Following the success of his Castillo and Typica coffee varieties, Jhampoll has decided to expand his product range to include Colombian chocolate and Panela (sugar cane). He will soon be launching a new online store where you can pick up the outstanding produce and read more about Jhampoll’s experiences with local Columbian people.