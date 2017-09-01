Barley Wood Walled Garden, Long Lane, Wrington, Bristol, BS40 5SA

Tel: 01934 863713

Web: theethicurean.com

Set within a gorgeously picturesque walled garden with breath-taking views of the North Somerset countryside, a visit to The Ethicurean can only be described as a joy for all of the senses. Taking a walk through the extensive and carefully maintained kitchen garden is a feast for the eyes in itself, but sitting down to eat in the rustic former orangery is where the joy really begins. Offering fantastic gastronomic delights and, somehow, value for money all at the same time, the menu changes twice daily – depending on the produce from the garden – and offers the utmost in local and seasonal produce. Highly recommended are the Sunday lunches, which have achieved almost legendary status so those wishing to try them would be advised to book far in advance to avoid disappointment…

Featured image © Jason Ingram