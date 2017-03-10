In a new collaboration by the team at Bedminster’s The Old Bookshop and Bristol-based brewers Wiper & True, The Old Butcher’s will open its doors to the neighbourhood, beer taps at the ready, on Saturday 1st April

The Old Butcher’s beer bar, which will open seven days a week, will serve from six Wiper & True draft lines fresh from the brewery alongside limited edition releases, exclusive pilot brews in development, and a monthly bottle list curated by the Wiper & True brewers to showcase some of the world’s most exciting beers. There’s an additional bonus if you like the bottles you drink, they will also be available to buy down the road at Corks of North Street.

Owner Ben Gatt has been leading the renovations at The Old Butcher’s which is two doors down from The Old Bookshop. The team has unearthed and restored the original wall tiling from Collard’s family butchers, and they have lovingly built the bar and front of house.

“We’ve been very excited about this bar not only because of the quality of Wiper & True’s beer but also in restoring the interiors of The Old Butcher’s and creating somewhere that we hope the neighbourhood will be proud of”, said Old Bookshop owner Ben.

Michael Wiper adds: “Bristol is such a creative city. It’s a supportive place with so many interesting people who are happy to work together and collaborate. The Old Bookshop has long been a part of that energy and we’re looking forward to The Old Butcher’s bringing even more energy to the city’s food and drink scene”

The kitchen at The Old Butcher’s will be opening soon, one of many new announcements on the horizon from the team.

