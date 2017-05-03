If you’re after exciting things to do in Bristol this month, look no further: here’s five of our favourite events from around the city…

1. Go Underground

Forget everything you know about classical concerts – Insight Ensemble are ditching the usual formula and breaking the barrier between audiences and musicians with their subterranean performance at Loco Klub on 21 May. The ‘acoustic exploration’ brings the sounds of Dvorak, Mussorgsky and Beethoven into the atmospheric tunnels, with roaming soloists immersing the audience in the music of the greats like never before. Tickets cost £12.

• headfirstbristol.co.uk

2. Be the Best

The best of hit European arts festival BE is coming to Circomedia this month, bringing three standout shows and two workshops to the city as part of Tobacco Factory Theatre’s ‘Beyond’ series. Running from 5 to 6 May, the programme includes Vacuum, a fusion of movement and visual art from experimental choreographer Philippe Saire, Oliver Zahn’s Situation with Outstretched Arm, an examination of the Hitler salute, and Overload by Sotteraneo, which tackles the everyday distractions in our hectic lives. Tickets from £10 to £12.

• tobaccofactorytheatres.com

Situation with Outstretched Arm, image © Alex Brenner

3. Fall Down the Rabbit Hole

Remember the story of a daydreaming young girl who falls down a rabbit hole, only to discover a magical alternate world filled with unlikely adventures? Lewis Caroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass are transformed in Grammy-nomiated musical adaptation Wonderland, featuring an enchanting original score from Frank Wildhorn and starring Kerry Ellis (known for her role as Elphaba in Wicked) as Alice. Expect all your favourite characters, including the white rabbit, mad hatter and the wonderfully dramatic Queen of Hearts (played by Wendi Peters) – off with their heads! Tickets from £21.40.

• atgtickets.com

4. Be Empowered

Euripides’ ancient Greek tragedy Medea is brought into the present with the modern tale of single mother Maddy, who struggles to cope with the demands of everyday life following a betrayal by her husband. After discovering a copy of Medea, she takes inspiration from the leading lady, who takes control of her destiny in the face of injustice. Expect passion, vengeance and drama as the powerful female energy of Medea is captured in visceral physicality, emotive song and a striking all-female cast, starring Akiya Henry in the dual roles of Medea and Maddy. Directed by George Mann (Pink Mist), Medea runs from 5 to 27 May. Tickets from £9.50 to £30.

• bristololdvic.org.uk

Akiya Henry in rehearsal, image © Jack Offord

5. Penny for Your Thoughts

Celebrate the power of debate and involve yourself in some of the most pressing issues of our time with Bristol’s Festival of Ideas this year. With events running throughout May and June in venues across the city, the festival champions great writers, thinkers and commentators from all over the country. Things to see and do this month include a screening of radical race documentary I Am Not Your Negro at Watershed, a discussion of 21st-century freedom from writer and filmmaker Raoul Martinez, and a look at the representation of women in science from journalist and author Angela Saini. Ticket prices vary, with some free events available.

• ideasfestival.co.uk

I Am Not Your Negro