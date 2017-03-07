Grace Cruickshank, who trains at Thornbury Leisure Centre, has achieved a place in the GB Age Group Synchronised Swimming Squad and hopes to soon compete internationally

Grace secured two medals at the National Age Group Synchronised Swimming Championships, December 2016. She earned 2nd place for team routine with her club City of Bristol and went on to come 3rd out of 117 girls for her figures, at her first competition in the 13 to 15 age group.

Following her success, Grace was selected to compete in the ASA Synchronised Swimming GB trials at Crystal Palace, where she gained a place in the Age Group GB Squad.

Grace trained at the Thornbury Leisure Centre pool for her first solo synchronised swim, before coming 7th in the National Championships. “I would like to thank the staff and manager at Thornbury for providing me with the pool time to practice my figures and solo routine,” she said.

“I am looking forward to training more this year and the extra pool time at Thornbury Leisure Centre is a huge help towards achieving my goals and improving my ranking. I will also be using the fantastic Gym at Thornbury too!”

Leisure Centre Manager, Andy Robinson said: “Grace is a fantastic athlete and here at the leisure centre we are delighted to do all we can to support her. Through hard work and dedication to her training she has achieved great things – she is a real inspiration.”

Thornbury Leisure Centre is one of five leisure sites and two dual-use sports centres operated across South Gloucestershire by the non-for-profit organisation Circadian Trust. For opening times, visit activecentres.org