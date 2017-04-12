An impressive six-bedroom Victorian home in Redland with access to Redland Green Park

Any property that has as lovely a pub and restaurant as The Cambridge Arms on its road is a winner as far as we’re concerned – so when we spotted this house on Coldharbour Road up for sale, we felt compelled to look around.

The semi-detached corner property is set over three floors with three charming reception rooms, six bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, good-sized back garden and a double garage accessed from Cossins Road and with rolling electric doors and built-in work bench.

Entering via the lobby – where you’ll spot a cathedral window over the doorway, an original tiled floor and half-glazed French doors leading into the main hall – head into the lounge and find four sash windows overlooking the garden; original features including cornicing, a central rose, marble fire surround and slate hearth; plus French doors into the dining room.

In this next room, as well as sash windows and stained glass detail, find an original cast iron fireplace and slate hearth – while in the third reception room, used as a study, there’s a marble fire surround providing the focal point.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a lovely space – complete with wall and base unit range, granite worktops, rustic AGA cooker, French doors leading out into the garden, access to basement and utility rooms, and plenty of space for extra appliances and a decent-sized dining table.

Stairs lead down from this area to the basement, which has shuttered sash windows and garden access, and the cellar which has power and light.

A half landing rising to first floor brings you to a shower room with another cathedral window over the doorway, marble worktop and bidet; the master bedroom which features fitted wardrobes and drawers; three further bedrooms; a bathroom including a bath with Victorian-style multi-head shower over; and a cloak room with skylight window.

Finally, up on the top floor, find fifth and sixth bedrooms, the latter with recessed desk top and a walk-in wardrobe/office with its own skylight.

The front garden is surrounded by a boundary wall and beech hedge, with front and side wrought iron gates and flower beds filled with various plants, shrubs and trees. Meanwhile, the back garden offers raised decking with steps up to the house, a patio for alfresco dining with pals in the summer, a lawned area with flower and raised beds, and a water tap – as well as access to an off-street parking area. ■

Property Profile

Guide price: Price on application

Agent: CJ Hole, 203 Whiteladies Road, BS8 2XT

Contact: 0117 9238238; cjhole.co.uk; clifton@cjhole.co.uk