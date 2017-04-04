If you’re after exciting things to do in Bristol this month, look no further: here’s five of our favourite events from around the city…

1. Ziggy Reborn

It’s over a year since David Bowie and glittering alter ego Ziggy Stardust ascended to the stars, but as expected the legend lives on through no end of musical escapades, tributes and shindigs. On 15 April, experience The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars in all its technicolour, psychedelic glory as the iconic concept album is performed in full for the first time ever. This is no pale imitation either, as Bowie supergroup Holy Holy are at the helm – members include Woody Woodmansey, original drummer for Bowie’s backing band The Spiders From Mars, and long time Bowie collaborator and legendary producer Tony Visconti. Tickets from £29.50 to £35.50.

• colstonhall.org

2. Singin’ The Blues

April showers are no issue for the 130 young Bristolians behind this production of Singin’ in the Rain, which has a surprising twist: it will be staged from scratch in just 48 hours. That’s 23 songs, over 15,000 words and around 8,000 dance moves to learn, all before the curtain rises at Bristol Hippodrome on 23 April. Who’s mad enough to take on this challenge, we hear you ask? It’s a group of 10 to 21-year-olds from across Bristol, led by head of The Big Act theatre school Martin Williams. Brollys at the ready! Tickets from £19.40 to £26.90.

• atgtickets.com

Image © Stephen Lewis

3. Hark The Reader

Be transported to the rugged Highlands as Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader brings her unique brand of romantic lyricism to St George’s on 25 April, along with special guest and fellow Scot Adam Holmes. After years busking and working as a session musician, Eddi rose to fame with Fairground Attraction, topping the charts with their single ‘Perfect’ and album First of a Million Kisses. As a solo artist she has since fused aspects of contemporary music with the emotional, traditional sounds of her homeland to create an entirely new vibe. Tickets cost £22.50 in advance, £25 on the door.

• stgeorgesbristol.co.uk

Image © Genevieve Stevenson

4. Explore The World

…through film, that is. If you’re lacking the funds to follow your wanderlust this month, we recommend living vicariously through the breathtaking expeditions on show at Banff film festival. Taking place from 5-8 April at the Victoria Rooms, the programme features 14 films, covering everything from adrenaline-pumping adventures to environmental documentaries, intrepid women and a raft of daring escapades from all over the world. Highlights include Doing It Scared, the tale of partially paralysed British climber Paul Pritchard, and Four Mums In A Boat, which follows four fearless women on an epic journey across the Atlantic. Tickets from £12.90 to £25.80.

• banff-uk.com

Image © Reel Water Productions

5. Journey Along La Strada

Sit back and soak up the joyful Italian countryside and bright lights of the circus, as the musical adaptation of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning film La Strada comes to Bristol Old Vic this month. Running from 11-22 April, La Strada (‘The Road’) is directed by Bristol’s own Olivier Award nominee Sally Cookson, and features an exciting new score from acclaimed composer Benji Bower. At the heart of this post-war tale of love and loss is fun-loving Gelsomina, who is bought by ‘strong man’ Zampano and forced to join his travelling circus act. After falling for a talented high-wire artist, Gelsomina is caught between her captor and another man, to disastrous effect…Tickets from £10 to £30.

• bristololdvic.org.uk

Image © Robert Day

Featured image: La Strada © Robert Day