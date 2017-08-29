If you’re after exciting things to do in Bristol this month, look no further: here’s five of our favourite events from around the city…

Bee Happy

Fancy learning more about the busy bees who keep our gardens and allotments thriving? Head to the Bee and Pollination Festival at University of Bristol Botanic Garden this month to find out more about the insects, bats and birds which are vital to our existence. Taking place from 2 – 3 September, the festival line-up includes live hive demonstrations, displays from university researchers, a bee trail and willow weaving workshops for children. Entrance costs £6, students and staff go free.

• bristol.ac.uk

Image © Nick Wray

Go Behind Closed Doors

Take a look at over 100 Bristol venues from a totally different perspective this month as Bristol Doors Open Days festival invites visitors to see, smell, taste and feel the city like never before. From 7 – 10 September, punters can go behind the scenes at local institutions including the Redcliffe Caves, M-Shed, Bristol Cathedral, Bristol Museum and Colston Hall among others. Pre-bookable events are largely sold out, but there is a whole host of free activities still available, from guided tours and discovery trails to machinery demonstrations at Underfall Yard, bell-ringing and pop-up choirs.

• bristoldoorsopenday.org.uk

Image © Jon Craig

Take Care

Harold Pinter’s classic 20th-century play The Caretaker is as relevant today as it was back in 1960, with universal themes of power, innocence, corruption and allegiance coming under scrutiny as the story unfolds. Davies, a homeless man, is invited into the home of Aston under the pretence of friendship and shelter. But as Aston’s suspicious brother Mick becomes involved, each man becomes wary of the other, desperate to take advantage of the situation by any means necessary. Running at Bristol Old Vic from 9 – 30 September, this is an unmissable psychological study, blurring the line between truth and reality against an ever-changing political and social landscape. Tickets from £7.50.

• bristololdvic.org.uk

Après Sea

SkyBar returns to idyllic Chew Magna once again, bringing the usual exclusive bars, excellent street food and chilled DJ sets from 8 – 9 September. ‘Freestyle Friday’ will feature an eclectic mix of musical styles from electro swing to disco, while ‘Beach House Saturday’ keeps it classic with feel-good beats and a laid-back summer-time vibe. Party-goers won’t be going thirsty between the Tanqueray Gin Bar, Ca Bolani Prosecco Bar and Ciroc Cocktail Bar either; all nestled within purpose-built stretch marquees. Let the good times roll! Tickets cost £20.

• the-skybar.co.uk

Image © Kirstin Prisk Photography

Wednesday’s Child

Duh-duh-duh-dum *click click*… Yep, that’s the first thing that enters our heads when we hear news that The Addams Family musical is coming to Bristol Hippodrome this month. From 19 to 23 September, Bristol audiences will be invited into the weird and wonderful world of the gothic clan, complete with stage starlet Carrie Hope Fletcher as downcast Wednesday (check out our interview with her here), Les Dennis as the eccentric Uncle Fester and Samantha Womack as sassy matriarch Morticia. Times have moved on for the family since the 1991 film, and surly teen Wednesday is all grown up – in fact, she’s fallen in love with a ‘normal’ young man. What will happen when the two families collide?

• atgtickets.com

Image © Matt Martin

Featured image: The Addams Family musical at Bristol Hippodrome, image © Matt Martin