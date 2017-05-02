With spring in full swing, McArthurGlen has teamed up with the UK’s number one fashion magazine, Grazia, to give its shoppers across the UK the ultimate spring fashion makeover

Grazia’s fashion team will be on hand to offer their expert advice on this season’s hottest trends at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon on Saturday 6 May, and customers visiting the Style Studio truck will be able to enjoy complimentary mini manicures, refreshments and pick up a free copy of Grazia.

Plus, Grazia’s previous fashion editor Lily Russo will be there to give guests advice on how to wear the latest trends and showcase her favourite pieces from the brands at the outlet.

We caught up with Lily Russo ahead of her appearance at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon…

What can visitors expect from the McArthurGlen Style Studio in association with Grazia?

We are visiting all six McArthurGlen Designer Outlets in the UK with the pop up Style Studio. There will be a taster of some of the best products that can be found at each centre and I will be on hand to answer any customer’s style dilemmas. There will be free manicures too!

What does fashion mean to you?

I have always loved dressing up since I was a child so for me fashion has always been about having fun, playing with colour, prints and accessories.

What, in your view, is the most important thing you learned about fashion or the industry after so many years as Grazia’s fashion editor?

Working for a weekly fashion magazine can be stressful but the most important thing for me was to work hard and have fun. If you dedicate yourself to what you are passionate about and give 110% you can achieve anything.

What do you think will catch on as the biggest look this summer?

A lot of high street stores seem to be running with gingham. Gingham is absolutely everywhere and there really are some amazing dresses and tops that are perfect for summer. Florals are always a favourite and I’m really liking all the retro/70s inspired floral prints that are around. If you like embroidery this is also the season to stock up. Normally this kind of detailing will set you back quite a lot, but the high street has really gone to town on this trend.

Which is your personal favourite SS17 trend?

I’ve had an obsession with pink for years now and after being picked up on the catwalk it has now filtered down into every shop on the high street. I like to find pieces that are a little bit quirky and playful – nothing too body con or typically girly.

Any hot tips on swimwear or festival styles for this summer?

When it comes to swimwear really anything goes. For me it’s about wearing something that suits your shape rather than what is on trend. One bikini shape that is incredibly flattering is the off-the-shoulder bikini. If you like one piece swimsuits, 80s shapes are having a revival.

What are your favourite pieces from McArthurGlen Swindon’s outfit collections this year and why?

There are some great lace dresses from Reiss and timeless heels from Kurt Geiger – perfect for a busy summer of wedding invitations and barbecues.

What else have you been up to since going freelance? Are you loving it? What projects have you been working on?

I do a mixture of styling and consulting for various brands. After nearly 10 years in the industry I love working with brands to hone and perfect what they are doing to be more successful. There is so much competition out there that as brand you need to have a clear identity and USP.

What do you predict for AW17?

What I love is that there really is a sense that designers are continuing to champion individuality. So, as we move towards AW17, fashion is retaining its sense of fun, use of colour and playful accessories and shapes. My favourites include Gucci’s colour take on the Folk trend and padded jackets.

WIN A £100 SPRING FASHION MAKEOVER WITH MCARTHURGLEN DESIGNER OUTLET SWINDON

To celebrate its partnership with the UK’s number one fashion magazine, Grazia, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon is offering one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 gift card to put towards a spring fashion makeover.

How to enter:

Simply answer the following question: How many McArthurGlen Designer Outlets will the McArthurGlen Style Studio in association with Grazia visit?

Send your answer along with your full name and contact details to: competitions@thebathmagazine.co.uk. Entries must be submitted by midnight on Saturday 6 May.

Terms & conditions:

• The prize is as stated and consists of one £100 gift card to spend at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon.

• The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or used in concessions.

The McArthurGlen Style Studio in association with Grazia will be open at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon from 11am until 4pm on Saturday 6 May. For more information visit: Mcarthurglen.co.uk/GraziaStyleStudio.