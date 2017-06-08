This year, Upfest is teaming up with Ashton Gate to bring more than 100 artists to the stadium, creating a brand new area for the festival and the largest collection of live painting at the event

Taking place from Saturday 29 – Monday 31 July, Ashton Gate will be the biggest area at Upfest with more than 100 artists painting live, inside and outside of stadium. The venue will also host the longest painting surface for the festival to date with 50 artists painting on a 200m stretch, alongside a New York Style Subway Train, live entertainment, a plethora of children’s workshops and an art fair area featuring hundreds of pieces of affordable art and exclusive prints from a selection of festival artists.

The youngsters are invited to let their imaginations run wild with Morph making workshops in association with Aardman to celebrate Morph’s 40th birthday as well as craft areas hosted by NACOA, rainbow coloured bubbles from Bubbleologists ArtRainbow, Gecko alongside colour and chemistry with volunteers from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Other key highlights for kids across the festival include creating Bordeaux themed cardboard medals and shadow puppets with Colourful Minds, experiment, play and create with Creation Station and Rock Guitar workshop with Bedminster based Lets Make Art.

Stephen Hayles, co-founder Upfest festival and gallery explains:

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Ashton Gate and extending the festival to bring the biggest collection of artists, entertainment and kids activities to stadium.”

“Ashton Gate is the biggest venue in Bedminster and as the festival gets bigger each year, it’s great to be partnering with our neighbours to extend the festival and introduce more space for artists and visitors.”

Mark Kelly, Ashton Gate Stadium chief of operations said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Upfest this year. It is a great Bristol event and one that we have been keen to get involved with.

“Now that the rebuild is complete we look forward to being able to welcome artists and families to the stadium and enjoy one of Europe’s largest street art festivals ahead of the 2017/18 football and rugby seasons.”

For more information visit the festival’s website upfest.co.uk or check out our Upfest feature here