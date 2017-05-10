Upfest, Europe’s largest free, live street and urban art festival, needs your help to reach its £20,000 crowdfunding target by Sunday 14 May

Upfest is set to return to the streets on 29th – 31st July 2017 with its biggest line up of artists painting more than 30 venues and outdoor walls.

Now in its 9th year, Upfest has launched its third crowd funding campaign, aiming to raise the £20,000 by Sunday 14 May. The target will cover the required infrastructure to manage the 30,000+ expected visitors at the free festival, and enable the crew to give away additional materials to the festival’s 300 attending artists who support themselves with flights and accommodation over the duration of the festival.

Incredible new rewards from leading street artists have been added to the crowdfunder for the final fundraising push this week.

New rewards include a mural for your home or office by artist Hannah Adamaszek (see featured image), well-known for her meditation and yoga inspired portraits, and Cheba, whose Futuristic spray can art is instantly recognisable on the streets of Bristol.

Funders will also have the chance to own artwork that has been featured in the Upfest outdoor gallery at Cargo, Wapping Wharf since November. The first mural by Gemma Compton features her recognisably intricate floral designs and the second by Sophie Long features the renowned Bristol cormorants in brightly coloured hues.

Signed and numbered prints are available by artist Andy Colwill, whose work ‘Children in a Balloon’ combines both the street art and hot air balloons which are synonymous with the city of Bristol.

For those wishing to learn how to create their own art, there’s also now a chance to have a Graffiti lesson for just a £25 donation.

The new pieces are included alongside the special limited edition print created by Cheo to celebrate Morph’s 40th Birthday and this year’s festival print by Pahnl. Fans are encouraged to make contributions large or small to play a part in the continued success of Europe’s largest Street Art & Graffiti festival.

Every person who donates £10 or more will also be automatically entered into a draw for two nights’ accommodation in the Grand Hotel for the Upfest Festival weekend.

“We’re proud to be back with what is expected to be the most colourful Upfest to date,” says Stephen Hayles, Upfest founder. “The festival has grown exponentially every year with limited grants and our target is to raise a quarter of the festival budget, £20,000 through contributions from as little as £5 from everyone that supports the festival and love what we do in this little corner of the world.”

To donate and grab these exclusive rewards visit fundsurfer.com/Upfest. For more information visit the festival’s website upfest.co.uk or keep up to date on social media by following @Upfest on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.