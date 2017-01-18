Nuffield Health Bristol have invited locals to one of two free weight management events, offering expert advice on diet and exercise regimes



Each January thousands of people decide to start the New Year afresh with new diets and fitness regimes – but it’s not always easy to keep motivation and to know what’s best for your body. Luckily, help is at hand this January as Bristol residents are invited to attend one of the free ‘Meet our Experts Weight Management’ themed events at the Nuffield Health Bristol on Queens Road and Nuffield Health Bristol North on Hunts Ground Road.

The free one-day events, which take place on 24 and 26 January respectively, are open to both non-members and members, will give guests the opportunity to meet a team of Nuffield Health experts such as personal trainers, physiologists and nutritional therapists. These experts will share their knowledge and tips on meal structure and portion size and what everyday activities count as physical activity.

5 Weight Loss Tips

In the run up to the free ‘Meet our Experts Weight Management’ events Nuffield Health Professional Head of Fitness Chris Foster, gives his advice on how setting small goals can help you stay on track.

Drink more water

Drinking water not only improves your circulation and helps all of your bodily functions to run smoothly, it forces you to get out of your seat to fill your glass more often. If you have a tendency to forget, try setting a regular alarm to remind yourself. Additionally, replacing highly calorific drinks such as coffees and soft drinks with water and/or calorie-free alternatives will have a big impact on calorie reduction.

Small goal: Drink 8 glasses of water a day.

Have regular mini exercise breaks

Many of us spend much of our leisure time sitting. But it’s important that we get up and move regularly too. Use TV advert breaks to walk up and down the stairs a few times, or do some squats to increase your heart rate which will help you to burn calories and stay healthy.

Small goal: Have 4 mini exercise breaks a day.

Play games instead of watching TV

It can be difficult to pull yourself away from your favourite boxset, but if you ever find yourself bored with what’s on screen, playing games can be a good way to boost your activity without even noticing. Whether it’s playing with your children, or playing active computer console games like Tennis on the Wii, doing something active and fun will benefit your body and your mind.

Small goal: Cut out one hour of TV a day to play.

Handwash the dishes

Using the dishwasher is much more convenient, for sure, but the act of standing and scrubbing at your dishes helps to keep the blood flowing and burn more calories. The same can be said for any other task you’d use a machine for. Doing the household chores is a great calorie burner, so consider tackling the hoovering or cleaning the bathroom more often too.

Small goal: Do one household chore a day.

Buy food in smaller quantities

Buying food in smaller quantities will not only reduce waste, it will give you a reason to go to the shops more often, where the extra steps will count towards your overall weight loss goal. Choose your local convenience shops for your everyday items such as milk and bread.

Small goal: Leave the car at home when you go to the convenience store.

The Bristol-based ‘Meet our Experts’ Weight Management events are part of a series running at Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing Gyms across the UK throughout the year. This is the eighth year running the leading not-for-profit healthcare organisation has been running these free events and last year almost 850 took place across the country.