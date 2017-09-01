25 The Mall, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4JG

Tel: 0117 239 0683

Web: wellbourne.restaurant

Chefs Ross Gibbens and Michael Kennedy bring over 30 years of combined experience to their newly opened restaurant in Clifton Village. Wellbourne’s daytime offering is informal, with snacks, open sandwiches, and signature vol-au-vents served alongside fresh Bristol ground coffee. As night-time arrives, the focus turns to a small selection of innovative and seasonal dishes, from spatchcock quail to violet aubergine with garden chard – all of which can be paired with a range of craft beers and an impressive selection of wines. With only positive reviews to be found – so far, so excellent – Wellbourne is a welcome addition to Clifton and a delight waiting to be discovered by Bristolians.

Featured image © Natalie Brereton