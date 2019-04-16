Social Media Week returns to Bristol from 10 – 14 June 2019.

Designed to upskill, inform, explore ideas and opportunities and further the conversation on key issues in social media, marketing and technology, Social Media Week Bristol is the only UK city outside London to host and joins 25 cities worldwide in holding this truly global conference.

A few noteworthy events:

Future gazing: Want to know about social trends in 2020? Join Drew Benvie from Battenhall to get the lowdown on future social network advances, ways to spot innovation for brand communications on social media and advice on how to stay ahead of trends. What’s the story of social commerce & social media? Yoann Pavy, head of digital at Depop, home to 10+ million buyers and sellers, will tell us all about it. Influencing the influencer: Fourth Floor Creative will be revealing what they’ve learnt working with clients such as Channel 4 and Google; YouTube and Twitch network. ‘The Yogscast’ will discuss the best ways to work with creators; specialist law firm, Purewell & Partners will outline the legal and regulatory framework for working with influencers; and Tubular Labs will explain who watches what and why. You’ll also hear from a panel of YouTubers, streamers and Instagram stars who will reveal how they work and what their audiences are interested in. The power of play: Where behavioural science, gamification and marketing meet Fat Media. Lead: Family will explore how play techniques can help brands deliver experiences that capture consumer attention. Focusing on the 50+ demographic: The fastest growing group on social media with the highest levels of disposable income in the UK have been ignored for too long. Heather Cowper and her panel will look at how the 50+ demographic use social media and how we can use it most effectively to reach them as consumers. Startups, SME’s and Solopreneurs: Enterprise Nation’s Small Business Social Media Summit (which sold out in 2016 & 2018) returns for the third time with a stellar line up of speakers. Just want some decent know how? Check out our dedicated ‘skill up’ sessions on telling stories through video content with personality, sketchnoting for social, introduction to AI and how to make the perfect podcast. Does social media matter to the B2B customer journey? Find out at Social Selling 101 and the sessions by award winning author and instructor for Lynda.com, Luan Wise, as well as Noisy Little Monkey’s session on how to stop the scroll. The power of placemaking through food: How can Bristol’s food, drink, hospitality and attractions unite to make the city an international food destination? Visit Bristol have the answers! Essential for anyone in the business of attracting locals, tourists and visitors. Want to know how to work with journalists and media in the digital age? Attend the CIPR’s changing landscape of newsrooms or work out what to do when social media backfires with Foot Anstey. Attend the PRCA’s session on ethics to understand the latest in best practice. Interested in internal communications? Home and B&Q will talk about how social media conversation empowers employees and organisations to foster culture, collaboration and everything in-between and how we can create internal campaigns to inspire online and offline. Weighing up a career in social media? Youth charity, Off The Record, host a session on the mental health pros and cons of a career in social media. Adlib host a workshop on securing a role in social media whether you’re fresh out of school, university or focused on changing career.

Just want to network and party? No problem! Start the week at LinkedIn Local on Monday, attend Rules of Engagement or Glug on Wednesday evening and catch up with the great and the good at a soon-to-be-announced event on Thursday evening.

Social Media Week Bristol will be hosted at Origin Workspace, Engine Shed, Everyman Cinema and SS Great Britain and also in an eclectic mix of venues including businesses and creative and digital agencies.



Tickets available at: www.smwbristol.co.uk