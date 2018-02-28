After more than 30 years in Bristol period properties, Yvonne Perry and her husband John decided to make the move to a seafront home at Marine Place, Clevedon.

Yvonne, a retired civil servant who worked in higher education funding and her husband, a retired further education lecturer, chose to move from their period property, a coach house in Leigh Woods, to the 4-bedroom waterfront new build in September 2017. With two grown-up daughters, both with their own lives in Bristol, the couple found themselves looking for a change of lifestyle.

The couple chose Marine Place due to its waterside location, modern specification and uninterrupted views. Each level of their four storey home is flooded with light thanks to large windows and French doors leading out onto a terrace. Commenting on their new home, Yvonne says, “We are not really downsizing as we still have lots of space, but it is more usable and flexible. When the girls and other guests come to visit it is almost as if they have their own suite, with a whole floor to themselves with two bedrooms and a bathroom.” The couple now enjoy walking into Clevedon, with Hill road nicknamed ‘mini Clifton’ due to its Regency architecture, independent boutiques, bars and restaurants. Mrs Perry comments, “The restored Clevedon pier is also a lovely feature, as we now have a season ticket so can access it whenever we want to.”

Another draw for the couple was the short journey time into Bristol, as both travel in at least twice a week. Yvonne says, “We are still so close to Bristol so can easily go to the theatre, shops, or visit our old friends and children, but we also have our own life here in Clevedon.”

Reflecting on the move, Yvonne comments, “Our purchase of a house at Marine Place at Clevedon has been one of the best decisions we have made. Not only does it have magnificent, ever-changing views due to its fantastic position overlooking the Bristol Channel, but the house itself is stylish, filled with light, comfortable and energy efficient and provides us with plenty of space for family and friends to stay and enjoy the experience.”

About Marine Place

Marine Place is a development of an exclusive development of just nine homes, fronting the seafront in historic Clevedon. With uninterrupted panoramic views towards the beautifully restored Clevedon pier and the Bristol Channel, Marine Place offers a selection of three and four bedroom townhouses that complement the character of the town with pitched slate roofs, plus stone seafront elevations.

The new collection of light-filled, four storey townhouses provide a private terrace for each residence, plus sea facing living rooms and bedrooms. With open-plan living areas, large balconies and parking, the homes are ideal for modern family living. Interiors include contemporary kitchens by Leicht, with integrated Siemens appliances. Triple glazing protects the houses from the elements, while also improving energy efficiency.

Only two homes remaining. Prices from £755,000. For further information, please contact Knight Frank.

