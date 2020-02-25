APRIL BEAUTYFOOL AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Exclusive to the readers of The Bristol Magazine, and our sister title The Bath Magazine, we have teamed up with Harvey Nichols in Bristol to present an evening of everything gorgeous on 1 April. Join us for April BeautyFool.

Discover complimentary beauty treatments, and mini makeovers from brands such as HUDA Beauty, Stila and Hourglass. Enjoy a demonstration from Fenty Beauty, with a glass of Prosecco, a live DJ, goodie bags and some exciting competitions to be won on the night.

Wednesday 1st April

6.30pm-9pm

Ground Floor, Harvey Nichols Bristol.

27 Quakers Friars

Bristol BS1 3BZ

View Map

Tickets £10, redeemable on Beauty purchases made at the event can be purchased by clicking here: Purchase Tickets

For more information please call the Harvey Nichols Beauty department on +44 117 916 8862