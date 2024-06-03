Escape the urban hustle this summer and journey towards the captivating allure of the Gower Peninsula, where three Premier Leisure Parks await your arrival. Just a brief two-hour drive from Bristol, yet it feels a world away from the rest of the UK. Discover your home away from home today!

Premier Leisure Parks offers three spectacular, family-owned and operated holiday home parks to suit everyone’s needs. They are more than just a place to stay; they’re a gateway to the myriad wonders of Gower. All three Parks are situated on the most sought after, picturesque landscape the UK has to offer. Delve deep into the mysteries of ancient castles, hike the undulating coastal paths, rediscover historical landmarks, or simply bask in the sun on the golden beaches. The Gower Peninsula was the first designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and has the same protection as a National Park – only 13 in the entire UK to be exact. This precious landscape – with distinctive character and limestone coastline, along with its vast diversity of natural habitats, saltmarshes and award-winning beaches – is so outstanding, that it’s protected for future generations.

As a family-run business, Premier Leisure Parks prides itself on offering top of the line, deluxe Holiday Homes and Luxury Lodges from award-winning UK manufactures, such as ABI, Swift and Willerby.



Whiteford Bay

Overlooking the beautiful cliffs of the Bay, Whiteford Bay Premier Leisure Park stretches all the way up to Whiteford Sands and to the mouth of the Loughor Estuary – where the only remaining wave-washed cast iron lighthouse in the UK remains. The Park also presents some of the most breath-taking sunsets and captivating coastlines you’ve ever seen.

This is the largest of the three Premier Leisure Parks, yet it conveys a huge sense of peaceful charm and commends itself on the generations of family who have owned holiday homes here; setting the feeling of a safe and welcoming community. Because there is no public parking for the beach, Whiteford Bay is primarily enjoyed by locals and holiday home owners. So, even in the height of summer, you will be sure to find a quiet spot to enjoy. This hidden gem offers a large children’s adventure playground, along with a zipline and hiking trails, as well as an onsite laundry facility which makes this park an ideal choice for families. With a local village pub and restaurant, shop and café, all within walking distance to the village of Llanmadoc, everyone is sure to find peace and enjoyment here.



Green Meadow

With spectacular, panoramic views sweeping all the way across the Bristol Channel, Green Meadow is placed on the edge of Oxwich Bay and exhibits some of the highest quality Holiday Homes in the Gower Peninsula. Some significant investment has gone into the redevelopment of Green Meadow over the last few years, as Premier Leisure Parks continues to uphold its impressive reputation for exceptional standards.

The latest redesign of the front-row pitches – which have been positioned along the crest of the cliffs of Slade Bay, showcase their exciting collection of brand-new, premium, Luxury Lodges with uninterrupted sea views and are ready to enjoy!

Green Meadow is within walking distance to the third Premier Leisure Park, Greenways of Gower; both just a walk down the hill to Swansea’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, (The Beach House), as well as a charming seasonal shop and café with outdoor dining and beach parking. Why not make Green Meadow your little piece of paradise?



Greenways Of Gower

Upon reaching the top of Oxwich, nestled among the rolling green fields of wildlife and overlooking the beautiful Oxwich Bay, the illustrious Cefn Bryn (home of the King Arthur Stone) and the notable Oxwich Castle, stands Greenways of Gower – the heart of Premier Leisure Parks. Oxwich is recognised for its stunning panoramic landscapes of the surrounding countryside, historic monuments and enchanting views all the way to the Brecon Beacons. Being a popular destination for hikers, nature lovers and water sports enthusiasts, those who want a taste of the outdoors, will have plenty to see and do here. Additionally, there is a children’s recreation area, with large adventure playground, laundrette, 24-hour monitored boat-storage and not to mention an award-winning shower facility with underfloor heating, an additional laundry room, food freezer and hot drinks vending machine.

It’s no surprise that Greenways of Gower has been awarded a number of Swansea Bay Tourism Awards, as well as several David Bellamy Conservation awards throughout the years. Away from the main Holiday Home area, there are six camping fields that spread out at the top end of the Park, offering campers captivating views and tranquil stays.





Each Holiday Home and Luxury Lodge on Greenways of Gower has been carefully selected and many have their own custom decking and skirting – which adds to the high standards and exceptional quality of this award-winning park. No detail has been missed; from the way they are individually positioned on their own private pitch, (in order to maximise the remarkable beauty of their surroundings), to the way the grounds are meticulously landscaped, Greenways of Gower offers a wide variety of brand-new and previously loved holiday homes for purchase, to suit everyone’s budget. n

Please visit the website for a complete list of current availability across all three of the parks. The team looks forward to welcoming you soon!