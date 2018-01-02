The Bristol Magazine rounds up five things to do in Bristol this month, including visiting Bristol Hippodrome for the record-breaking production of Wicked.

Dance from Broadway to Hollywood

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple – Anton du Beke and Erin Boag – as they return to Bristol with an exciting new show that celebrates the golden age of Hollywood. Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational 25-piece London Concert Orchestra performing timeless songs including Mr Bojangles, New York, New York and Cry Me a River. Anton and Erin will be performing at Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 20 January at 2.30pm. Tickets from £27.40.

Journey out of this world

With shorter days and clear nights, winter can be the best time of year to look up at the night sky. Science centre We The Curious is putting on special planetarium nights throughout January, allowing visitors to explore the sky and space around us. Enthusiastic presenters will take you to far-away planets, tell you stories of ancient stargazers, and inspire you to look at the night sky in a whole new way. This combines incredible visuals from the most advanced planetarium in the UK with the most up to date images from around the universe. Dates and times vary, check online for more information. Tickets: Adults £7.50, concs £6.50.

Feel fabulous

We may have overindulged a tad over the festive season – we just couldn’t help it, the cheese board was far too good! With a view to getting back into shape – in our own good time, mind – we consulted with mind and body coach Kim Ingleby about the latest wellbeing trends, and discovered plenty of fun ways to feel good in and around Bristol this year, even with the kids and the dog in tow.

Defy Gravity

The record-breaking production of Wicked is coming to Bristol this month, promising to take audiences on a spell-binding trip to the world of Oz. The musical tells the story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who go on to fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West. In the run up to the show’s opening, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty revealed to us what inspired her to create the incredible costumes for this production. Wicked will be at Bristol Hippodrome from Wednesday 31 January – Saturday 3 March, times and ticket prices vary.

Be Classical

The Bristol International Classical Season continues until June at Colston Hall, and this month audiences will be treated to a very special performance by one of the world’s greatest chamber orchestras – The Academy of St Martin in the Fields. Kick off the year with Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons plus a new composition by bassist Edgar Meyer and Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No 2, on Thursday 25 January. There will be a free pre-concert talk with conductor and music educator Jonathan James at 6.25pm, before the concert commences at 7.30pm.

