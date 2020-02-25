Top events to not miss around Bristol this month including theatre company Four of Swords performing their take on Doctor Dracula and the Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival returning to our screens

Give

Prepare to be amused, inspired and terrified in equal measure with the innovative new play by Exeter-based theatre company Four of Swords. Adding a unique twist to the story of Doctor Dracula by urging audiences to give blood, the play will be appearing at Bristol’s Ashton Court Mansion from 18 to 28 March. The pioneering multi-media production will plunge the audience into an exploration of blood and its symbolic significance in mythology and religion, raising awareness of genetic blood conditions. A simple prevention and cure for some conditions is to give blood and the play aims to improve understanding of rare and treatable disorders. Throughout the play, characters will encourage audience members to give blood, with the aim to help the Exeter 10,000 research project.

four-of-swords.com

Marvel

For a staggering 26 hours, a team of 30 intrepid performers from Closer Each Day Company, the Bristol Improv Theatre and the Wardrobe Theatre will create an entirely improvised play using nothing but their skill and imagination. The performers will take to the stage on 13 March to not only test their skill but their stamina. This year’s theme is the age of empires and emperors: Rome. Tickets £15 all-you-can-watch, so choose however many of the two-hour long episodes as you wish.

thewardrobetheatre.com

The Bristol Improv Marathon on 13 March

Celebrate

Mark International Women’s Day this month with thousands of women from across Bristol, with performances, activities, discussions and workshops that inform, inspire and celebrate women. On 8 March, City Hall will play host to over 50 free events, including the Women’s Adventure Expo, art, discussions, live music, storytelling and self-defence classes. There will also be free transport and a free creche on a first come, first served basis. Be a part of this extraordinary opportunity and enjoy live music, talks, stalls and a bit of female bonding.

bristolwomensvoice.org.uk

Watch

Back by popular demand, the brilliant Wilderland Wildlife Film Festival will be returning to theatres around the UK and Ireland on 1 March, including Bristol’s 1532 Performing Arts Centre. Showcasing important and breathtaking stories from the natural world, captured by filmmakers from around the globe, these groundbreaking films will offer audiences unparalleled insight into some of the world’s most incredible wildlife. A must-see for lovers of wildlife, film, travel, conservation and adventure.

wilderlandfestival.com

Planning ahead…

Exactly 20 years after the release of his self-titled debut solo and number-one album, Ronan Keating is returning to the stage with a record that he describes as a “greatest hits of brand new music”. Entitled Twenty Twenty, the four-time platinum-selling singer and songwriter will be taking his new album to some of the biggest stages in the UK as part of an extensive summer tour. With the new record released on 1 May, the long-awaited tour will start on 5 June, with Ronan appearing at the Bristol Hippodrome on 26 June.

ronankeating.com