Top events to not miss around Bristol this month including the first Clifton Village LitFest and join the Bristol Choral Society for the first concert of the new season.

Wonder

Bristol Keyboard Festival returns to St George’s Bristol from

1 – 8 November for a second year, offering an array of magical animations, MOOG synthesisers, harpsichords and Steinway grands, all in celebration of the keyboard. From the classical to the avant-garde, the programme includes Aurora Orchestra, one of Europe’s leading chamber orchestras, pianist Lucy Parham’s exploration of the works of Clara Schumann, Luke Jones performing Mussorgsky’s magical Pictures at an Exhibition, and much more. Plus the Magic Piano and the Chopin Shorts is a perfect way to introduce the music of Chopin to children accompanied by a beautifully animated film. Full programme and tickets online.

• stgeorgesbristol.co.uk

Listen

Join Bristol Choral Society for the first concert in its new season, where a collection of exciting and inspiring works by contemporary British composers, accompanied by piano duet and percussion will fill Bristol Cathedral. Taking place on 16 November, 7.30pm, the programme includes Cecilia McDowall’s A Time for all Seasons, and Bristol Youth Choir will feature Bob Chilcott’s Songs and Cries of London Town. Tickets £5 – £28.

• bristolchoral.co.uk

Image courtesy of Evan Dawson

Browse

Deck the hall! Made in Bristol’s gorgeous gift fairs return to the foyer of Colston Hall just in time for the start of the festive period, offering three weekends packed with local talent, beautiful creations and plenty of entertainment. There will be products by local ceramicists, jewellers, woodcarvers, printmakers and more on offer, presenting the best makers in the area on the weekends of 23 & 24 November, 30 November & 1 December, and 7 & 8 December. Plus on the first weekend, the creative brains behind Let’s Make Art will be on hand offering a special arts family programme with festive workshops, costume/wearable artwork and other dazzling drop-in activities.

• madeinbristolshop.co.uk

Debate

The first Clifton Village LitFest kicks off this month with a weekend of talks, music, poetry and lively discussion. From 15 – 17 November, names from the world of literature, history, poetry and broadcasting will be heading to venues around Clifton, including Jonathan Dimbleby, Kalpna Woolf, Jane Shemilt and Sir Tony Robinson (turn to page 50 for our interview with the actor, comedian, author, presenter and political activist). For those who want to expand their knowledge, there will also be workshops on children’s literature, poetry, performance and creative writing. Get online for the full programme and tickets.

• foccal.com/litfest2019

Celebrate

The 15th annual Afrika Eye festival is back from 4 – 10 November, showcasing African arts, cinema and culture at venues around Bristol. Sharing sights, stories and sounds from more than a dozen countries, the festival’s programme includes a figurative journey to Senegal aboard SS Great Britain, a rare showing of Sundance award-winning film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind at Watershed, and award-winning author and broadcaster Gary Younge talking about the future of journalism at Arnolfini.

• afrikaeye.org.uk