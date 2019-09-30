Top events to not miss around Bristol this month including the first every citywide children’s book festival, Storytale Festival and The Broken Box Collective performing Outside the Club at Circus City.

Be inspired

Bristol’s first citywide children’s book festival kicks off this month as everything from interactive and sensory storytelling for tots, to inspiring talks and workshops for teens, takes over the city at Storytale Festival. From 26 October – 3 November, kids can get involved with the story making with Brave Bold Drama, older children can learn about the process of making picture books, and there are lots of creative writing workshops. Littles ones might learn about how to bring poetry to life, watch immersive puppetry and get hands-on experience from authors and illustrators. All you need to do is bring your imagination with you. Full programme and tickets are available online.

• storytalefestival.com

Get spooky

The beautiful and the damned will come out to play this Halloween when Ibiza Nights presents Club Macabre (1 and 2 November, 9pm – 4am) – an exclusive, boutique party experience in a secret Bristol location inspired by real events and the macabre characters of Victorian England. Plus, expect a special DJ guest appearance by a Bristol drum and bass legend, to be revealed on the night. Following the sold-out success of Ibiza Nights’ summer soiree Café Magna on Chew Valley Lake, this Halloween pop-up will take over one of Bristol’s most historic and iconic buildings for two nights of chills, thrills and live music.

• ibizanightscm.co.uk/club-macabre

Wonder

Step into an inflatable world and get ready for an all-encompassing performance at Colston Hall on 24 and 25 October. Puzzle Creature is a new multi-disciplinary dance work by Neon Dance, inspired by the “death-eluding” architecture designs of Arakawa and Madeline Gins. Three dancers will drive this 60-minute performance with wearable artefacts created by the award-winning artist Ana Rajcevic, and will be accompanied by a newly commissioned score for eight speakers by composer Sebastian Reynolds. Tickets £16.35.

• neondance.org

Cheer

Let the local rivalry ensue! It’s the big West Country derby of the rugby season this month as Bristol Bears go head to head with Bath Rugby at Ashton Gate Stadium on 18 October, k/o 7.45pm. Following the Bears’ ninth-place finish in the Gallagher Premiership last season (three spots behind Bath), they will be pushing forward this season in the hope of climbing up the table. Tickets from £10.

• tickets.bristol-sport.co.uk

Get cultured

The height of summer may be long gone, but there’s no need to hide away indoors – the city is overflowing with a sensational selection of culture this autumn. Witness death-defying stunts and jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics at Circus City, watch groundbreaking new theatre at Bristol Old Vic and delve into the deep blue as the Ocean Film Festival comes to the Victoria Rooms. The Bristol Festival of Literature is back this month with talks from big names and debut writers, plus there’s something spooky going down at The New Room courtesy of Insane Root theatre company…