Top events to not miss around Bristol this month including the Yoga Brunch Club and Pride and Prejudice (*sort of) at Bristol Old Vic.

Laugh

Get ready for an adaption like no other. Six young women have a story to tell. You might have seen them emptying the chamber pots and sweeping ash from the grate. They’re the overlooked and the undervalued, making sure those above stairs find their happy ending. They’re the forgotten voices of Austen’s world, but tonight the servants are playing every part. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this loving and irreverent all-female adaptation of Jane Austen’s unrivalled literary classic – Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), at Bristol Old Vic from 7–28 September. Let the ruthless match-making begin. Tickets from £7.50.

• bristololdvic.org.uk

Feel energised

Take a bit of time out of your weekend to wind down and relax at the Yoga Brunch Club. Taking place on 8 September, 10.30am–1.30pm at The Forge, Colston Yard, Bristol-based yoga teacher Elena Byers will guide you through a playful and intuitive yoga session, suitable for all levels including beginners. Feeling revitalised, you can then tuck into a three course plant-based feast prepared by Jasper, founder of Hummusapiens. £50, includes 75 min yoga session, three course brunch and Yoga Brunch Club gift bag.

• yogabrunchclub.com

Explore

Celebrating its 25th birthday this year, Somerset Art Weeks Festival from

21 September – 6 October hosts a diverse programme of inspiring art exhibitions, workshops, talks and films in 135 locations across Somerset. There will be four new commissions by internationally celebrated artists, installations by 12 local artists who have been awarded SAW bursaries, as well as showcases of emerging new talent. Plus there’s a family-friendly finale weekend on 5–6 October where children can get stuck into some creative activities. See the full programme online.

• somersetartworks.org.uk

Discover

This month audiences will get the first opportunity to witness the works of unconventional composer and pianist Larkhall as he performs tracks from his brand new album in the four free concerts in Millennium Square. His intricate songwriting and spellbinding sounds will be paired with a short film of mesmerizing movements and images created by coded algorithms that transform musical data into shapes and colours on the We The Curious Big Screen on 27 September, 1pm and 6pm, and 28 September, 11am and 2pm. Free entry.

• larkhall.org

Party

1980s chart-topping band The Human League will be headlining Bath Racecourse’s open-air stage on 14 September, playing the band’s biggest hits following a thrilling afternoon of horse racing. The band, who have been cited by the likes of Madonna, Pet Shop Boys and Robbie Williams as music inspiration, have sold 20 million records worldwide, including their much-loved number one single Don’t You Want Me. The event will kick off with seven races from 2pm, with the band taking to the stage at 6pm. Admission from £35.

• bath-racecourse.co.uk

Main image: Mihaela Bodlovic