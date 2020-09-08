5 things to do this September

Reconnect

This month, reconnect with nature at the breathtaking South West Lakes – a haven for wildlife, walkers, runners, cyclists, families, sailors, bird watchers and anglers alike. The serene lakes of Wimbleball on Exmoor – less than a two-hour drive from Bristol – or the idyllic Roadford on the edge of Dartmoor, are places where you can relax and observe the resident wildlife while enjoying a well-deserved café treat.

Those wanting to dip their toes in can hire a variety of watersports equipment, including kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and sailing boats and for those who have their own kit there is the opportunity to use it on the lakes.

South West Lakes are operating their activities and camping in line with government guidelines. Check the website prior to visiting to make sure you are up to date with information for your trip and ensure you maintain social distancing when visiting.

swlakestrust.org.uk

Watch

I Will Tell International Film Festival is returning for its 14th year this month. Running until

9 September, it will host 60 films from over 30 countries, challenging perspectives and amplifying Black voices. The 2020 festival will be hosted online, making room for a bigger audience to enjoy content from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The films on the bill address race issues such as police brutality, identity, family and the justice system and screenings will be followed by a live interactive Q&A with directors. There is also a ‘children’s corner’ and a ‘quarantine creatives’ section, which will showcase short films and micro-shorts produced by filmmakers during lockdown.

iwilltell.com

Celebrate

This month, Bristol Pride goes online with

a series of its much-loved events and a Virtual Pride Day. Due to the global pandemic, this year’s festival, which was scheduled to take place on The Downs in July, will be celebrated digitally from 1 – 13 September.

Bristol Pride is a unique and important event that celebrates the LGBT+ community and offers the chance to connect and bring people together. This year, it is bringing theatre shows, comedy events, wellbeing and family activities live to your living room. Tune in to the virtual festival and sing and dance your heart out for Bristol Pride.

bristolpride.co.uk

Listen

Black Girl Convention is back with a virtual season of creative workshops, talks, panels and experiences. The convention is dedicated to womxn and girls of African and Caribbean heritage and committed to creating a range of specialist opportunities and events – including a picnic on 13 September – where womxn can grow, and where allies can support. Head to the Black Girl Convention’s website and join the virtual audience.

blackgirlconvention.com

Witness

Always hoped to be called up for jury service? This month, The Murder Trial Live’s ground-breaking social experiment returns with a brand new interactive series, The Black Widow. Members of the public are invited to sit on the jury of a murder trial – which airs twice a week from 8 September – review the evidence and decide whether they think the defendant is innocent or guilty at the end of each episode. The verdict will be broadcast live on 24 September.

The Black Widow follows the fictional trial of paediatric consultant Dr Hilary Meadows, accused of 447 counts of murder across a medical career spanning over 40 years – making her, if convicted, the biggest serial killer in history. Did she carry out these heartless killings, or is she a victim of statistical coincidence? You decide…

themurdertriallive.com