900MB broadband at 50,000 homes in the city

Bristol gets gigabit city status thanks to Vodafone Gigafast broadband and 5G from Vodafone

Vodafone Gigafast Broadband is now available in over 50,000 Bristol homes from today.

Gigafast broadband gives speeds of up to 900 Mbps, 14 times faster than the average fixed broadband service, meaning an HD movie can be downloaded in just 36 seconds.

Vodafone is the only provider to have both Gigafast speed broadband and 5G available to customers in Bristol meaning customers get incredibly fast, super reliable connectivity in and out of the home.

Savvy saving Bristolians, who already have a Vodafone mobile contract, can get connected with Vodafone Gigafast broadband from just £20 per month.

Bristol can today claim to be one of the fastest cities in the UK, thanks to the arrival of Vodafone Gigafast Broadband. The new, lightning-fast broadband, coupled with Vodafone’s existing 5G mobile network, means Bristolians can rely on fast connectivity at home or around the city, at a time when it has never been more important to stay connected.

As part of this launch, Vodafone is delivering Gigabit home broadband capabilities across Bristol. Unlike most home broadband services based on old copper telephone lines, Vodafone Gigafast broadband uses all optical-fibre cables (also known as full-fibre) all the way up to a customer’s in-home router. This gives average download speeds of up to 900Mbps, which is 14 times faster than the average fixed broadband service in the UK. Downloading an HD movie to unwind in the evening takes only 36 seconds vs 8 minutes 20 seconds meaning Vodafone customers can spend more time doing what they love (based on the UK average download speeds and based on a 4GB movie).

Alongside brilliant broadband speeds, mobile customers can also enjoy 5G connectivity on the Vodafone mobile network whilst out and about in Bristol. Voted the UK’s best mobile data network*, customers who have a 5G enabled smartphone can enjoy fast reliable connection – perfect for streaming and downloading even in crowded areas.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK said: “Vodafone is the fastest growing broadband provider in the country. We’re focused on providing unbeatable choice, value and the fastest speeds both in and out the home. As Gigafast broadband joins our existing 5G network in Bristol, homes and businesses can now have an unbeatable connectivity experience in one package.”

Residents in Bristol can check whether they can get Vodafone Gigafast Broadband and register their interest by either visiting their local Vodafone store or the Vodafone website. Prices for Vodafone’s fastest plan, Gigafast 900, are £55 per month, whilst Vodafone Superfast 1 (40Mbps) and Superfast 2 (80Mbps), are also available on all-optical full-fibre technology from £23 a month. Extra plans are available across all speeds and include unlimited usage, no prices rises whilst in contract and Apple TV on Vodafone, alongside a 1 year Apple TV+ subscription.

Existing Vodafone 5G customers will be able to unlock a discount from Vodafone Together.

Vodafone Gigafast Broadband reaches the following postcodes: BS1-BS11; BS13-BS16; BS20-BS32; BS34-BS37; BS39-BS41; BS48-BS49.

vodafone.co.uk