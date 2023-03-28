A culinary-inspired World Book Week at Redmaids’ High Junior School

Junior School pupils at Redmaids’ High School enjoyed a fun-filled week of activities to mark World Book Day in March. Inspired by this year’s culinary theme, the girls were asked to create their very own recipe for a ‘Fit for a King’ cookbook. The girls had to imagine King Charles III was popping over for tea and created mouth-watering starters, main courses and dessert ideas. As well as making a collective cookbook, this was also a competition to be judged by the Redmaids’ High catering team! The girls were lucky enough to receive tips from cookbook author Kalpna Woolf via a virtual assembly on how to inject their own personality into a successful recipe page.

On World Book Day itself, the Junior School added a twist to their dressing up by adorning themselves with utensils and cookery ware such as aprons, chef’s hats, tea towels and even cupcake crowns, staff included! All the girls had a brilliant time in their dance workshops hosted by West End in Schools, as they choreographed routines to Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile (Years 3 & 4) and Neil Gaiman’s Coraline (Years 5 & 6), which brought these stories to life.

Years 3 and 4 enjoyed a visit from children’s author Tamsin Mori, who inspired with her adventure-filled anecdotes from her childhood. Years 5 and 6 were enthralled by author Fleur Hitchcock’s own writing influences for her best-selling thrillers. She also explained the book editing and cover illustration process to give the children an understanding of how story-writing evolves into a published book.

Local, independent bookshop Max Minerva’s was on hand to offer advice on book choices and organized a fantastic book sale at the school. They later hosted a tour of the shop and gave recommendations on the latest reads as part of a Sixth Form/Year 5 Reading Buddy scheme.

Redmaids’ High Junior School, on Grange Court Road, places reading at the heart of the school, with the current library located front and centre when you enter the school. This summer, a second library will open, becoming a fiction library and wellness zone, whilst the current library will focus on non-fiction.

To experience a typical day in the Junior School, the next Visiting Morning is on Thursday 4 May, or individual tours can be arranged through Admissions. Please contact Admissions on 0117 989 8427 or by emailing junioradmissions@redmaidshigh.co.uk for information.