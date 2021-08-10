A Level joy for Redmaids’ High students

A Level students at Redmaids’ High in Bristol were delighted today to receive an outstanding set of results, marking an important milestone in their education, and recognising their hard work, commitment and progress during a period of unprecedented disruption.

Future pathways for the group are highly varied, reflecting the diverse range of passions and interests they hold. Students will be starting degrees in everything from Politics, Social Policy and Law and Criminology, to Film Studies, Art and Fashion.

Destinations include Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Durham, Kings College London and Bristol School of Art.





The school also sees a strong proportion going on to study STEM courses in higher education, including Medicine, Optometry, Engineering and Maths.

Several students will be moving on to apprenticeships in Business, Engineering and Finance. Rachel Elliott, who joined the school at Sixth Form, is going on to do an apprenticeship in Business Administration at EDF Energy, starting this September. She credited the school with giving her the skills to get through the interview process.

“Redmaids’ High definitely helped me gain confidence in all areas,” said Rachel, “which made me feel able to go for the apprenticeship at EDF and be comfortable during the lengthy interview process.”

Head of Redmaids’ High School Paul Dwyer said, “Despite the pandemic making it an unusual two years for students, the girls here have shown tremendous resilience and sense of community throughout their time in the Sixth Form. We are extremely proud of their achievements and were grateful to be able to celebrate with them today. We know they will all go on to make great waves in the world around them and are excited to see what the future holds for them.”

