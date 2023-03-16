A Tale of Two Cities

There is more to unite the cities of Bath and Bristol than to divide them and an increasing number of people get the best of both worlds by living in one and working in the other.

Bath-based Jonny Verrell recently joined the city hoppers when he took on the role of marketing new homes at The Chocolate Factory in Greenbank Bristol for Savills. It means taking the train every day from Bath to Stapleton Road, Bristol then a short walk through the vibrant streets of Easton and Greenbank to his workplace.

The Chocolate Factory is itself a landmark on the Bristol & Bath Railway Path which links the two cities. It is less than 15 minutes cycle ride into central Bristol and one hour 20 minutes of glorious off-road cycling to Bath.

Said Jonny: “It is a very easy commute, and some trains go direct to Stapleton Road or I change at Temple Meads. A surprising number of people enquiring about homes being created at The Chocolate Factory are from Bath or plan to work in Bath and live in Bristol.

“Having the railway path literally on your doorstep is a huge advantage for those who love to cycle and walk. It is possible to enjoy the creative and cosmopolitan vibe of Bristol and the relaxation and magnetism of Bath with a foot in bath cities.”

Jonny is part of a project to create homes and workplaces in a former factory site, where once Famous Name Liquors and Elizabeth Shaw Mints were made before being loaded on to trains that ran on the former line. It is a 15-minute neighbourhood with shops, restaurants, and schools all within a 15-minute walk or cycle. Spacious 3 and 4 bedroom houses to suit a family are the latest to be released and unique townhouses converted from the original Victorian factory building are being created with two distinctive layouts to choose from.

