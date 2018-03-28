If you’re looking for natural and evocative images that capture all your amazing moments in chic documentary style, Kerry James (AKA A Tall Long Legged Bird) could be your lady. Head over heels for all things natural, Kerry will capture beautiful light, radiant colour and laid-back, relaxed guests enjoying your day. Super staged and laboriously arranged wedding photos just aren’t her thing at all so she promises to make group shots fun, and won’t whisk dresses or rings away to photograph them out of context. Kerry follows your day, from the preparations through to dance floor heroics, capturing all of your best bits.

Tel: 07809 459 478

Email: kerrywho@me.com

Web: atalllongleggedbird.com