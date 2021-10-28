A World of Food

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, in its tenth anniversary year, will be premiering for the very first time outside of London this month at The Royal Photographic Society. We took a closer look at some of the winners…

The world’s leading awards for food photography and film has over 20 categories, ranging from the politics of food to food portraiture, and captures a great sweep of stories and cultures. An exhibition, drawn from thousands of entries from almost 80 countries, will be on display at The Royal Photographic Society from 20 November to 12 December; free for all to enjoy.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, included Fiona Shields, head of photography at Guardian News Media; Simone Zanoni, chef at Restaurant Le George at the Four Seasons Paris; Vitalie Taittinger, president of Champagne Taittinger; and Rein Skullerud, head of the photo unit at the World Food Programme. The World Food Programme recently received the Nobel Peace Prize and is a long-standing partner of the awards.

As always, the winners are truly deserving of their accolades. Escape into the mesmerizing world of food and browse some of the winners’ work here.

OVERALL WINNER

Credit: Li Huaifeng

Country: China Title: Taste

“The photograph was taken in Licheng, Shanxi, on a warm and sunny day, and shows a young family sharing in the joy of preparing food.”

Category: Politics of Food

Credit: Sandro Maddalena

Country: Italy Title: Old Friends

“Tskaltubo – refugees from the Abkhazian – Georgian conflict gather in the basement of an abandoned sanatorium to share their food. Almost thirty years after the conflict, Abkhazian refugees are still living in abandoned buildings in conditions of poverty.”

Category: Food For Celebration

Credit: Li Hauifeng

Country: China Title: Happy Birthday

“A birthday celebration.”

Category: Bring Home the Harvest

Credit: F.Dilek Uyar

Country: Turkey Title: Drying Okra

“Drying okra flowers in Tokat, Turkey. Women pick okra flowers from the field and arrange them on a rope, then the dried flowers fall and the okra becomes ready to be used in winter.”

Category: Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer

Credit: John Armstrong-Millar

Country: France Title: Many a Slip

“Normally weddings run to plan but it’s really fun to capture the moments where things go a little off script.”

Category: Food at the Table

Credit: Thong Nguyen

Country: Vietnam Title: Breakfast at Weekly Market

“People enjoy their pho (beef or chicken noodle) for breakfast at a local market.

Learn more about the exhibition by visiting TheRoyalPhotographicSociety.org.

Featured Image: Fujifilm Award for Innovation

Credit: Abdul Momin

Country: Bangladesh

Title: Making Rice Noodles

“A worker is inspecting rice noodles to see if they have dried properly.”