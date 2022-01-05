Abbeyfield Bristol: keeping good company

Abbeyfield Bristol & Keynsham is turning the tables on loneliness for Bristol’s older generations with a stress-free and affordable retirement option.

Almost 8 million people are currently living alone in the UK and one of the largest groups is the over 75’s. Older generations are especially vulnerable to loneliness and with added disadvantages such as limited mobility or lack of confidence in using technology, it’s all too easy to become cut off from society.

“Loneliness is a big issue and we recognise the pandemic has exacerbated this” says Chief Executive, Frances Stretton. “We know that many older people are really struggling to live on their own and sadly are unaware of their options.”

Abbeyfield Bristol & Keynsham has 5 supported living houses around the city and offers a wonderful alternative for older people wishing to remain independent.

Residents enjoy the privacy of their own apartment, either studio or one-bedroom, but benefit tremendously from dining communally, daily coffee mornings and a calendar of social events.

• One bedroom and studio apartments

• Affordable all-inclusive rent

• Daily coffee mornings and social events

• Delicious home-cooked meals

• 24-hour team member support

Abbeyfield’s apartments are available to rent and fees are inclusive of all utilities and delicious home-cooked meals – keeping true to the organisation’s promise of a stress-free life. Fees vary from house to house, but Abbeyfield aims to be affordable to everyone.

Recently completed show apartments are now available to view. What’s more, the organisation is offering 50% off a trial stay for anyone booking before the 31st March 2022.

