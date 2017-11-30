The legendary Joanna Lumley is heading to Bristol in October 2018, as part of her first-ever live tour.

Taking audiences through adventures from her incredible career, spanning more than four decades, and recounting some never-heard-before stories, It’s All About Me will see Joanna joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to her that members of the audience have always wanted to ask.

The national treasure, activist, adventurer and comedy actress has been pretty much a permanent fixture on our screens since being cast as Purdey in The New Avengers in 1976. She will take fans through the random journey that started in London in the swinging ’60s as Jean Muir’s muse, progressing to becoming a photographic model, featuring in toothpaste commercials, and developing into an acting career including On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, in which she made a fabulous Bond girl, and later, of course, Absolutely Fabulous as a degenerate role-model for a generation.

“The thought of this tour, travelling across the British Isles and Ireland, has completely taken over my waking hours,” said Joanna. “It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences. Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love.”

Joanna will be at Bristol, Hippodrome on 18 October 2018