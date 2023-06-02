Accountants Albert Goodman celebrate opening of new city centre office

People from across the Bristol business community toasted chartered accountants, tax consultants and financial planners Albert Goodman at a special event in the city last night.

Taking place at the Bristol Museum & Art Gallery’s Winterstoke and Wills Hall, the event was to celebrate the opening of Albert Goodman’s newly renovated grade A office space on King Street in Bristol city centre.

“This new office is part of our vision for the future”, Chris Walford, an Audit and Corporate Partner at Albert Goodman, who will lead the Bristol office, said in a speech during a reception to launch the new office.

“The opening of our new office represents our ambitions within the city and beyond. It is a huge milestone for us and big step forward in our efforts to expand our business and serve our customers.”

Taunton-headquartered Albert Goodman has been helping businesses across the South West for over a century and its other locations include Yeovil, Weymouth and Weston-Super-Mare.

Over twice the size of Albert Goodman’s previous Bristol hub in Westbury-on-Trym, a key driver for the new premises is to provide the capacity to attract new clients and top talent from across the South West.

Photos by Andrew Higgins, Thousand Word Media.

Go to albertgoodman.co.uk for more information