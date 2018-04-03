Congratulations to Acorn Property Group who have had a fantastic start to 2018 after being shortlisted for eight prestigious local and national awards and the winner of a regional LABC award.

Marine Place in Clevedon, is just one of their superb developments shortlisted for the RICS Awards, one of the UK’s premier property awards. The residential category in which they are shortlisted for recognises outstanding and innovative projects that have had a positive impact on their local communities.

Also to add to the impressive list – Acorn’s Brandon Yard in Bristol ( in partnership with Galliard Homes), has been shortlisted in the RESI awards for Development of the Year.

John Skok, Founder and Group Operations Director says, “We are very proud to be finalists in such high profile, national awards and this result is a testament to our unique designs, well thought out schemes and the team’s hard work and dedication”



John adds; “The Acorn regional offices are lucky enough to work on some of the most amazing sites in the country and it is a real privilege to be associated with such lovely buildings and exciting bespoke projects. We genuinely try to create the best possible homes on each of our sites and to get this kind of recognition on both a regional and national level for our brand and our creative local development teams is something we are very proud of.”

Acorn has offices in London, Cornwall, Bristol, Cardiff and Hampshire offering a design led philosophy coupled with a unique approach to place making through regeneration and development.

Main image: Marine Place in Clevedon, and inset: Brandon Yard on Anchor Road BS1

For further information Acorn Property Group; acornpropertygroup.org