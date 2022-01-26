ActionCOACH Bristol: two promotions and two new hires on the cards for Bristol business coaching firm

2021 was a year of celebration and collaboration for business coaching experts, ActionCOACH Bristol.

After successfully helping over 100 Bristol businesses navigate the difficulties of Brexit and the pandemic, the award-winning firm is now looking to expand its team of industry-leading business experts.

The company, started in 2015 by Bristol businessman Gary Keating, aims to create profitability for all by advising business leaders on how to take their company from good to great. To aid this exciting growth, Jane Carvell has recently been promoted to the role of Head Coach to oversee the recruitment of two new business coaches.

“The entrepreneurial flair in Bristol has never been more present, with 2,895 new enterprises having been started since 2015*,” said Jane. “I am delighted that my hard work has been recognised, and I can’t wait to utilise my new position to continue to help build the businesses of Bristol. Using my expertise, I want to support the development of the new coaches in our firm so we can encourage even more business innovation.”



Above left: Jane Carvell | above right: Jodie Murray

Since the pandemic, the local coaching firm has pledged to leave no business behind, gifting over 150 hours of free coaching to the businesses of Bristol. This has resulted in no businesses failing while working with ActionCOACH Bristol, and many thriving as a result. To continue their important work in the local community, ActionCOACH Bristol have also looked internally to enhance their business offering.

Like Jane, Jodie Murray has also recently received an exciting promotion – this time to the position of General Manager to help with the continued development of the business.

“The promotion came around as my role started to organically grow within the company. I started working more closely with Gary, and he asked me what my goals were. I told him I could really see myself in the role of General Manager; that was in the summer and from then the seed was planted. After this discussion, I was brought into meetings so I could understand how I could support the business to make it even bigger and better! The team at ActionCOACH Bristol has made me feel really valued – we all want the same thing: to be great for this business and all our clients too.”

