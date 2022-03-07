Bristol-based Addicted to Patterns studio offers unique collections of hand screen-printed wallpapers and textiles, crafted to measure from the highest quality eco-friendly materials, all decorated with original, hand drawn illustrative designs. Experts in surface decoration they offer a truly personal approach, colour matching and bespoke pattern design for various surfaces. They are known for quirky, modern and classical prints that travel from wallpaper onto curtains, cushions and lampshades. The latest Harmony Collection has been designed in collaboration with Victory Colours to coordinate perfectly with 14 colours of their eco paints.

addictedtopatterns.uk; @addicted_to_patterns on Instagram