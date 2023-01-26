All smiles as Cabot Primary celebrates joining with Excalibur

Cabot Primary School in St Paul’s, Bristol, has held a special ceremony to officially commemorate its belonging to the Excalibur Academy Trust’s (EAT) family of schools. With music, singing, cakes, plaque unveiling, ribbon cutting and tree planting the entire school community, together with parents/carers and representatives from EAT, came together for this symbolic celebration.

Cabot Primary School joined EAT’s growing Trust of 15 schools last September, and is benefiting considerably from the sharing of resources and expertise, not to mention support which being in this close-knit Academy brings. With 175 students, the majority of whom bring a rich cultural heritage to share, Cabot is also able to enjoy the Trust’s encouragement to retain its uniqueness and enchanting demeanour.



Above: Nicky Edmondson, CEO of Excalibur Academies Trust unveiling the plaque to commemorate Cabot joining the Trust



Felicity Llewelyn-Hodgson, Principal of Cabot Primary School comments: “We are delighted to have held this official ceremony. The children were thrilled to have a number of special guests at their assembly, in addition to their parents which undoubtedly gave them an extra boost as they stood up to perform. They were also very touched with their gifts of Excalibur pencil cases and cakes! We look forward to the next stage of our rosy future as we contribute and grow with the Trust.”

Nicky Edmondson, Chief Executive Officer of EAT adds: “The best part of my job is coming into schools for occasions such as these; the children’s inquisitiveness, flair, smiles and warmth make my job even more rewarding. I was particularly impressed with their performances on Partnership, Excellence and Inclusion which shone through in abundance. We are very much looking forward to the year ahead, as we merge with Gatehouse Green Learning Trust, growing our Bristol hub of schools from three to eight.”

cabot.bristol.sch.uk