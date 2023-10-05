All smiles as Compass Point Primary celebrates joining with Excalibur

Compass Point Primary School in Bedminster, Bristol, held a special ceremony to officially commemorate joining Excalibur Academy Trust’s family of schools (following its merger with Gatehouse Green Learning Trust). With a choral assembly, flag raising, cakes and a plaque unveiling, the entire school community including parents/carers, came together for this symbolic and happy occasion.

Compass Point Primary School joined EAT’s growing Trust together with former GGLT schools – secondaries Redland Green and Ashton Park, plus primaries Ashton Vale and Luckwell, bringing Excalibur’s total number of schools to 20. Undoubtedly this is an exciting time for the Trust, as it looks forward to nurturing and educating 10,000 young people in its care, along the M4 corridor from Bristol through to Reading.

The opportunities and benefits the merger is providing stakeholders is already evident. Networking, sharing of best practice/resources and a broader curriculum, an experienced Academy Improvement Team, a comprehensive programme of professional development and training, plus skilled central support teams specialising in finance, HR, Health & Safety, estate management and marketing all being key.

Furthermore, colleagues have been involved with a commitment to form a new shared set of joint values; an important message that everyone’s views are imperative as the Trust enters its next chapter.

Linda Brown, Headteacher at Compass Point Primary School comments: “We were thrilled to hold a ceremony to introduce our staff, students and parents/carers to Excalibur. Our children did exceptionally well with their poetry recital and were suitably excited afterwards by the flag raising and consumption of cakes! We look forward to the next stage of our rosy future as we contribute to, and grow with, the Trust.”

Nicky Edmondson, Chief Executive Officer of EAT adds: “The favourite part of my job is coming into schools to meet the very people we’re there to care for and educate; their charm and warmth is exuberating. The choral assembly was also very impressive, even more so when I learnt that the children had had just 10 days to practise!

“We look forward to officially welcoming the remaining four schools to the Trust in the coming weeks, marking our growth of Bristol schools from three to eight. We are also eager to continue developing a Trust with which we are proud to work, and which champions equality, diversity, inclusion and individuality.”

excalibur.org.uk