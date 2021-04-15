Always on guard: Muzl face masks

Specialist masks made by Bristol-based start-up company, Muzl, made their debut appearance at the Skateboarding National Championships held at Graystone Action Sports Academy in Manchester on Sunday (11 April). The face masks, which are waterproof, sweat wicking, breathable and reflective, were worn by Great Britain’s skateboard team, who were competing to make the Tokyo 2021 Olympic team.

This was a huge achievement for the start-up as American multinational corporation Nike was supplying the Olympic kits for both France and the USA.

Muzl was originally developed by athletes after realising how many people needed to take their mask on and off regularly at work or at play. They needed a two-in-one mask that was always close to hand and enabled flexibility around sports, working and eating out.

Outside of sport, the face masks are designed to be put around your wrist as a wallet and, according to Muzl, are ideal for electric scooter users and for nights out when lockdown ends.

Muzl provides a free pollution filter and uses compostable sugar cane packaging.10 per cent of sales will be going to the mental health charity, MIND.

On 19 April, Muzl’s director, Tony Higson, will be speaking live at midday on BBC Radio Bristol about mental health.

Shop online at: muzl.co.uk