Ahead of VegfestUK Bristol on 26–27 May, Ashton Gate’s catering team has a three course vegan menu on offer. These dishes will be on available during VegfestUK Bristol and offers rich and flavourful foods.

This 3-course menu will be available at the event on May 26-27, by pre-order only. Details of bookings will be available shortly as well as times when the restaurant is open and serving. Please email info@vegfest.co.uk to request a booking form when and once available.

Supporters tickets are also available for those who wish to enjoy the hospitality features on Level 3, plus a goody bag on arrival and priority entrance.

The plant-based menu consists of:

STARTERS

Parsnip and burnt apple soup, croutons

Tomato, smoked garlic and basil soup, soya cream

Avocado, macadamia and heritage tomato salad

Quinoa salad with mango, asparagus, cashew nuts, olives and lime dressing

MAIN COURSES

Baked red pepper, Israeli couscous, apricots, lime, coriander, sundried tomato dressing

Grilled vegetable terrine, warm olive potato salad, sundried tomato dressing

Chickpea curry, cumin fried rice

Baked aubergine and lentil ragu

DESSERTS

Tofu chocolate tart, mixed berries

Fruit platter, raspberry sorbet

Gingerbread cake, coconut ice cream, grilled pineapple

The in-house restaurant at Ashton Gate will add to a diverse mix of activities at this year’s VegfestUK Bristol, including an outdoor VegfestUK “fan village” with street food caterers, around 30 Traders and Live Music from 2 stages to complement the indoor mix of around 220 Stalls, Talks, Cookery demos and a Kids Area during the day, followed by Comedy, Magicians, an Electro Swing Lounge and a Blues Lounge in the evenings.

Tickets to VegfestUK Bristol are currently on BUY ONE GET ONE HALF PRICE until the end of April at www.bristol.vegfest.co.uk/tickets