A popular fixture on Cotham Hill since 2010, Amulet has steadily grown to become one of Bristol’s best loved boutiques; an award-winning shop retailing women’s clothing, accessories, jewellery and shoes. The focus at Amulet is on finding the best fashion that is all ethically sourced, beautifully designed and crafted, with something to suit women of all ages. With many of the brands exclusive in Bristol to Amulet it really is a place where you can escape the high street and find something unique. The emphasis here is on customer service, with one-to-one styling advice available to assist with finding the perfect piece for a special occasion, or creating a classic capsule wardrobe to flatter, inspire and empower.

39a Cotham Hill, Bristol BS6 6JY

0117 239 9932; amuletboutique.co.uk