Answer smashing it… Festive quiz

We don’t know about you, but for us Richard Osman’s House of Games has been a top televisual crutch of 2020. In tribute, here’s our version – our festive, local take – of what is, hands down, the gameshow’s best round

Those thick-rimmed black spectacles, that neat slick of black hair, the wry jokes and gently irreverent ribbing: we don’t mind admitting that our daily dose of Richard Osman has become a real end-of-play comfort in our work-from-home routines. It’s not just us either, evidently, with the BBC gameshow having hit record viewing figures. Here’s our Christmas quizzing homage to its most amusing round – ‘answer smash’. Simply identify the Christmas song from the written clue then merge it with the name of the Bristol spot in the picture to find the correct answers.

1984 Wham! hit on which George Michael wrote, performed, produced and played every instrument 1857 carol about a trio of wise men and the gifts they gave to the baby Jesus Folk carol detailing beautifully festive ‘full grown’ greenery 1930s song depicting a charming snow scene and featuring fictional priest Parson Brown Phil Spector-inspired Sixties smash written by a Californian boy band best known for singing about sun, sea and sand Carol that tells a story of a Bohemian king braving harsh winter weather to give alms to a poor peasant on the Feast of Stephen Noel-themed hymn telling the story of the nativity and including a lowly cattle shed

Image: Linda Laboun (Instagram: @lindzilb)

Image: Bob Pitchford

Answers: 1. Last Christmas Steps. 2. We Three Kings Weston House. 3. The Holly and the Ivy Brasserie.

4. Winter Wonderllandoger Trow. 5. Little Saint Nicks Market. 6. Good King Wenceslasda Bedminster.

7. Once In Royal David’s City Hall.

Watch the real thing on BBC Two, Monday – Friday, 6pm

Lead image: Richard Osman, host of House of Games. BBC/Remarkable TV/Matt Frost