Anti-Bullying Week encourages everyone to Reach Out

An important event in the Fairfield High School (FHS) calendar is Anti-Bullying Week, and this year was no different as the school embraced this national initiative by holding special activities, competitions and events. Anti-Bullying Alliance’s theme ‘Reach Out’, was chosen to empower individuals to do something positive to counter the harmful effects of bullying, by showing one another support and solidarity.

The week was launched with Odd Socks Day, where staff and students were encouraged to wear odd socks to celebrate what makes everyone unique; a symbolism that people shouldn’t strive to be the same. Students acknowledged the importance of this gesture by quoting that everyone deserves to be proud and happy to be themselves, and that they shouldn’t be insecure about coming to school because they’re different or living in fear of being bullied.

During the week students received sessions about the different types of bullying and how to report unkind behaviour; the school’s library also shared a list of books for students to access around the topic, such as Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses and Margaret Atwood’s Cat’s Eye.

Dr Jennifer Ross, Science Teacher and leader on Anti-Bullying Week’s initiative at Fairfield High School comments: “Fairfield works really hard to be a place that is inclusive and accepting of all. We believe that any form of bullying is unacceptable and use this week to educate students about what bullying is and how we can tackle it. We started the week wearing odd socks which is a great way to celebrate our individuality and students have had the opportunity to design their own odd sock which will be displayed as bunting around the school. We hope by raising awareness students feel confident to challenge and report bullying if it arises.”

To round off the week, students and staff will celebrate Children in Need with a variety of fundraising activities, including teacher auctions, sponge the teacher, leg waxing and a cycle for Pudsey.

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk